Jacinda Ardern joins Black Ferns for dinner date ahead of Rugby World Cup final

Jacinda Ardern may not be attending Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland this weekend, but she has shown her support for the Black Ferns’ title bid in another way.

Ardern will be at the East Asia Summit leaders forum in Cambodia on Saturday night when Wayne Smith’s side attempt to defend the trophy they won in Belfast six years ago against favourites England at a sold-out Eden Park.

Ardern said this week that she tried to change her schedule so that she could be there in person to cheer on the team, but ultimately it wasn’t possible due to prior commitments.

Ardern revealed she might end up tuning into the match from the East Asia Summit gala dinner, but in the meantime showed her support by joining them for an evening meal days out from their date with destiny.

In a post shared on the Black Ferns’ social media channels on Thursday night, Ardern was pictured having a “cheeky” dinner alongside Black Ferns stars Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I'iga in Auckland.

In a separate post on her personal account, Black Ferns flyer – and resident joker – Ruby Tui asked “Aunty Cindy” whether when she’s finished being Prime Minister “can you give me Ardern [a turn]?”

Ardern nodded before the pair burst into laughter, along with several Black Ferns off camera.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon said on Friday it had been an enjoyable low-key dinner.

“She's an awesome individual, wanted to show some support, and to make sure we know our country is right behind us,’’ said Simon at the captains’ run.

And what were the PM’s words of advice to the team. "Just to go out, no matter what, and it's not over until it's over,” Simon revealed.

The Prime Minister has also got behind the Black Ferns’ quest for a record-extending sixth world title by joining in with Stuff’s Pass It On campaign.

The video campaign has seen Kiwis across the country sending clips in to Stuff showing off great passes in support of Aotearoa’s reigning, five-time world champions.

Ardern shared a video of her tossing a stuffed kiwifruit mascot, while National leader Christopher Luxon was filmed making a confident pass outside the Beehive in Wellington.