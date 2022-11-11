The Podium: How the Black Ferns remain 'very cool mentally' for Rugby World Cup final

Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

The Black Ferns will be “red-hot” physically, but cool as ice “upstairs” during the Rugby World Cup final according to team mental skills coach Jhan Gavala.

“We have saying that want our players to be red-hot physically – be dominant, be aggressive, be accurate, be efficient – but we want them to be very cool mentally, so they are seeing things clearly, they are making the best decisions they can… and just trying to keep upstairs as clear as possible which will enable them to perform at their best,” he told The Podium podcast.

The Black Ferns will defend their Rugby World Cup title against England – who have won 30 games in a row – at a sold out Eden Park on Saturday night (7.30pm kickoff).

“We’re stepping back, and stepping in when needed. As coaches, we need to instil confidence in the players and let them know they’ve got it, and not messing around with their mentality, their vibe leading into a big game,” Gavala said.

“I’m confident the women are in a good space and [there’s] no need to add extra noise.”

STUFF/Stuff England and the Black Ferns square off in the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Rugby World Cup has offered up new experiences for many of the Black Ferns players, but it’s about harnessing that pressure and channelling it in a positive way, Gavala said.

“As the players have been exposed to pressures, new moments they’ve never experienced before, they are learning how to harness that energy, and how to take the energy from the crowd, their whānau, from the coaches, from the message. The more exposed they get to those types of stimulus, they are learning, and you are seeing them progress each week,” he said.

“[It’s also] ensuring the players are supporting each other. We’re all very aware of what they are trying to achieve from a mindset point of view. If you see one of your friends drifting away from that, bringing them back into that space, and if they are nailing it, positively reinforcing they’ve got each other’s back. It’s important from a psychological point of view.

“We are keeping things pretty cool.”

Former Black Fern, and Stuff columnist, Honey Hireme Smiler said in finals football, it’s about not “overthinking” the game and staying “calm and composed”.

“That will be some of the chat that's going around the camp. Not to play the game in your head, and not to play the game too early as well. Wait for that kickoff, wait until you cross that line,” she said.

“It's all about those one percenters, nailing key moments and key areas, and not getting caught up in the moment.

“It's going to be huge when it comes to a packed out Eden Park Stadium with 99% of the crowd cheering for Black Ferns… it's going to be really significant.”