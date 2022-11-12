Pass it on: Kiwis backed the Black Ferns as they won the Rugby World Cup final

Stuff readers from around the country showed their support for the Black Ferns by "passing it on".

The Black Ferns have won the Rugby World Cup final – and Kiwis were there every step of the way “passing it on” and cheering them on.

The underdog NZ side pulled off their victory at Eden Park on Saturday night, besting England 34-31 and bringing the visitors’ 30-match winning streak to a dramatic end.

In the lead-up to the final, Stuff asked readers to show they (literally) gave a toss about the match, by sending in video clips showing off great passes in support of the now six-time Rugby World Cup champions.

We’ve used those clips to put the video at the top of this article together – so check it out!

Heaps of Kiwis got involved in the campaign – even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon passed it on to show they were backing the Black Ferns.

Ardern went with a set piece catch and pass, tossing a stuffed kiwifruit mascot, while Luxon took the ball outside and made a confident pass while also showing off some footwork.

There were great prizes on offer in the campaign too, with the best three Pass It On videos winning a brilliant Rugby World Cup merch pack including a backpack, flask, water bottle, poi, stress ball, socks, badges and more!

STUFF Kiwis backed the Black Ferns as they beat England in the Rugby World Cup final.

The campaign is now closed, and the winners of the Rugby World Cup packs will be notified via email.

The Black Ferns won the final in front of a sold-out Eden Park crowd, with 42,579 people cheering them on.

England, the tournament favourites, played 62 minutes with a player down, after Lydia Thompson’s red card.

It all culminated in a breathtaking final few minutes, where NZ hung on against a formidable rolling maul from England to claim victory.