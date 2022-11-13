The Podium: No one cares about women’s rugby ... yeah right!

Zoe George is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: No one cares about women’s rugby ... yeah right!

Many Kiwis will have awoken on Sunday morning with no voice after that epic Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park.

Words can almost not explain the sense of joy, satisfaction and relief the 34-31 scoreline brought to Kiwi fans on a historic day for rugby – and women’s sport.

Being at Eden Park sitting amongst the 42,000 record-breaking sold out crowd was something special, not just because of the sport, but because of the wairua. It permeated from everywhere, from the fans, from the players and from those following at home.

Getty Images Sarah Hirini celebrates the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup win

Sport played by women is different. It has that wairua. It has heart. It has authenticity. That’s exactly what we’ve seen from the now six-time Rugby World Cup champions Black Ferns during the Rugby World Cup and that is what’s bringing in the fans.

It’s also captured the imagination of those who weren’t rugby fans before now. Social media ran hot during the game with people sharing their new experiences and getting in on the action. Haere mai!

Also among the crowd were women who have fought, and continue to fight, for women in rugby and sport. They are women who have been told “no”, sidestepped the traditional gatekeepers and done it anyway. That mentality is part of the core of women’s sport. Along with the Black Ferns those women are the real champions.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stacey Fluhler scores during the Rugby World Cup final

There were tears, too, and not just from the players, following that final whistle. For those fighting women, there were tears of joy and adulation, of relief and of hope. Hope for the future that the next generation – our nieces, daughters and granddaughters – do not have to fight as hard for their place in sport, whether that’s on the field, around a boardroom table, in a CEO’s chair or on the sideline as a fan.

This is a pivotal moment. The fans have stood up and taken notice, now it’s on World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby to continue the serious mahi. Just like the formidable England rolling maul, they need to keep the momentum going.

For now, bask in this glory, and maybe have a hot drink to help soothe that husky voice.