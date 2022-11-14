England coach Simon Middleton devastated by World Cup final loss to Black Ferns

England head coach Simon Middleton admitted "I don’t think I’ll ever get over it" after watching his Red Roses side lose a second successive World Cup final to New Zealand.

Middleton looked utterly crestfallen when he fronted up to the media the following morning after his side’s 34-31 loss, which was witnessed by a record-breaking crowd of 42,579 inside Eden Park.

England had been the nailed-on favourites to lift the trophy after chalking up a history-making 30-match winning streak, but their World Cup dream was left in tatters when Lydia Thompson was sent off in the 18th minute after clashing heads with Portia Woodman as New Zealand rallied to clinch another world title in an enthralling contest.

“It feels like we’ve hit a bump. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” said Middleton, who was desperate to avenge the heartache his side suffered at the hands of the Back Ferns five years ago.

“I’ll learn to live with it, there’s a hell of a lot worse things that happen in life and I’m immensely proud of the team and what we’ve achieved, but when you put yourself in high performance it’s to win and we pulled up a little bit short.”

When asked whether he could take any solace from his side’s 30-game winning run, the 56-year-old said: “You can never take away from the performances that they’ve put in over the past three years, but we didn’t get what we came here for and that will be my lasting memory.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images England coach Simon Middleton speaks during a press conference after the Rugby World Cup final.

Thompson’s early exit changed the dynamic of the match and although the Red Roses rallied after losing the Worcester wing, they never quite managed to grab a foothold in a game. While he insisted player welfare was paramount, Middleton suggested Thompson was hard done by in comparison to Kennedy Simon’s head hit on Abby Dow in the 65th minute when the Black Ferns prop was sent to the bin.

“Lydia Thompson is one of the most beautiful, caring people you will ever meet in your life,” he said. “If they don’t take intent into account in situations, then you’ll never reflect accurately what’s going on. There has 100 per cent got to be a penalty for a high tackle or head clash or things that endanger players. But I just think you have to take intent into consideration. Maybe that’s the bit that’s missing as part of our protocols and consistency.”

Middleton was just as vocal on the idea of a 20-minute red card, which is among a number of player welfare initiatives currently being trialled by World Rugby in a bid to crack down on high tackles and foul play to ensure player safety. The controversial law, which is being piloted in Super Rugby, means the dismissed player can be tactically replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes, despite concerns it might not act as a deterrent.

“I think that’s a great solution,” said Middleton, when asked his thoughts on the matter. “We should keep going as hard as we can to make the game as safe as we can, but there were some far more intentful incidents across this competition that didn’t get what we got yesterday.”

A fifth World Cup final defeat by New Zealand will be a bitter pill to swallow for England, who have been professional for 2½ years longer than the Black Ferns, who did not have full-time contracts until former All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith was drafted in earlier this year to turn around the team’s fortunes in time for their home tournament.

Despite the jarring outcome, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney insisted there would be no funding cuts to the Red Roses after feeling “intense pride” watching them throughout their campaign. “I don’t think we’ll ever reduce investment because the result hasn’t gone our way,” said Sweeney, who remained tight-lipped on whether Middleton would stay in the role. “We’ve got exactly the same process for coach succession planning for the women’s as we have for the men’s,” he confirmed, adding that the process of finding Eddie Jones’ successor – which is due to be unveiled before next year’s men’s World Cup – was in “good shape”.

The Red Roses face a shorter three-year turnaround until England hosts the 2025 World Cup, where the RFU’s main goal will be to sell out Twickenham for the final.

“We’ll get 82,000 people there for the final and hopefully for the semifinal as well. I’m confident we’ll do that,” said Sweeney. “Watching that match last night you didn’t feel it was a women’s rugby match. It was a competitive, highly intense sporting event. In many respects it was probably more entertaining than the men’s game. So we’re not concerned about being able to fill Twickenham.”