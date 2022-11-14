The Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup - where is the parade?

Should the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup win be celebrated with a ratepayer-funded street parade? Aucklanders have their say.

Following the Black Ferns’ thrilling win over England to take out the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, it’s still not certain if there will be a victory parade.

The national women’s rugby team won the match Eden Park by just three points in a nail-biting finale, securing their sixth world title.

After their 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup wins, the All Blacks were celebrated with parades and public celebrations across the country’s major cities.

The winning America’s cup team also received parades in Auckland and Wellington in 2017.

On Sunday New Zealand Rugby said they hadn’t made any plans and it would be up to local councils. We’ve asked them again on Monday as well as put questions to the councils about what they are thinking – also we want to know what you think, take part in the polls below.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said there was contact on Monday with the team and New Zealand Rugby about the possibility of an event.

He pointed out the team was now on a two-week break.

“We certainly believe we should recognise what they’ve done, and we should recognise it here, as we’ve done for other teams,” Robertson said.

Parades were more something for councils to deal with, and were more to do with logistics. “I’m not saying no to that. What I’m saying is from our perspective we want to hold an event here to recognise the amazing achievements.”

Auckland

Auckland Unlimited said no parades are currently being planned to celebrate the Black Ferns’ win.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s office told Stuff they expected central government to take the lead on organising celebrations.

“We’re looking forward to hearing what the Acting Prime Minister and Sports Minister has to say at [the] press conference today.”

Brown wouldn’t comment on whether he supported using ratepayer money for a parade.

On Sunday, more than 1000 people gathered in Auckland’s Te Komititanga Square to celebrate the world champions.

Hamilton

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said no civic parade or reception for the Black Ferns was planned in Hamilton at this stage, and said there hadn’t been time to consider such an idea.

New Plymouth

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said the council would be flying a Black Ferns flag, once it tracked one down. He said he expected New Zealand Rugby would be coming up with a plan to mark the achievement in the coming days.

Manawatū

Nothing is planned for the Manawatū district at this stage.

Wellington

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said on Sunday that she wanted a parade in the capital and had asked her office to investigate. She had also reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office and Parliament.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean said organising parades through the central city was not very difficult, but work would need to be done to divert buses to get all the people who wanted to attend along.

Top of the South Island

Both Marlborough District Council and Tasman District Council said they were not aware of any plans for a parade.

“We’d do what we can to support any efforts to bring a parade to the region,” said a Tasman District Council spokesperson.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said that if New Zealand Rugby made plans for the cup to travel the country, Nelson would love to host the Black Ferns, and would present them with a ceremonial key to the city.

“The tournament was a great showcase for rugby in New Zealand and women’s sport globally, and I know the whole country would love to celebrate the win,” Smith said in a statement.

Tasman Rugby said that a parade would be a New Zealand Rugby initiative, and they had not yet been contacted by the sporting body.

Christchurch

The Christchurch City Council said it was “taking our lead from New Zealand Rugby” regarding a celebration of the Black Ferns’ success in Ōtautahi.

“We understand that the players are taking a couple of weeks to spend time with family and friends,” a spokesperson said.

The city's mayor is on holiday in Fiji and could not be reached for comment.

Timaru

Calls for comment have been placed with the Timaru District Council, but there has been no response yet.

Dunedin

Dunedin City Council has been contacted, but Stuff has not heard back.

Southland

The Invercargill city council and Southland district council have been contacted. We are awaiting a reply.