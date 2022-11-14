The Podium: Sir Steve Hansen proud of daughter Whitney and the Black Ferns

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen was a proud dad while supporting daughter – and Black Ferns assistant coach – Whitney during the side’s Rugby World Cup win over England on Saturday night.

“I’m really proud of what she’s achieved and happy for [outgoing Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith] Smithy and the rest of the crew … you know there has been a lot of work gone into it. I’m just really proud of Whits and happy for the girls,” Hansen told The Podium podcast on Monday.

He was one of many fathers in the Eden Park stands cheering on their World Cup winning daughters on Saturday night.

“[A] wonderful thing about the women’s game is these men who can’t show emotions to their sons – because it’s not what we do in New Zealand, wrongly by the way – certainly have a free licence to be able to do it with their daughters. Isn’t that wonderful … just to see mums and dads be so emotional and enjoy the moment with their children.”

Stuff Former All Blacks head coach Sir Steve Hansen is proud of his daughter Whitney, pictured, and the Black Ferns.

Hansen, who won the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015, offered up simple advice to Whitney in the build-up to the final in front of a soldout crowd at Eden Park.

“Just to enjoy it. It’s a special moment in her career and the outcome will look after itself. They’d done all the work during the week … so just enjoy the occasion,” he said.

“If anyone had said women’s rugby would have sold Eden Park out like it had, 20 years ago, everyone would have said ‘you’re crazy’, but that’s where the game has gone. The World Cup captured people’s imagination. The girls, the way they’ve been playing, have captured the hearts of New Zealanders.”

Coach Smith has stepped down after the weekend, so is there any chance New Zealand could see a Hansen/Hansen Black Ferns coaching double act?

Michael Steele/Getty Images World Cup winning All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen said he’d ‘never say never’ to coaching the Black Ferns

“I’d never say never! But no. It’s time for other people to do that. I’ll always be there to help and support whoever is in the job,” he said.

Hansen described the women’s game as “organic”, that it has moved away from the men’s game, and is attracting a new generation of participants.

“Mums and dads and the crowds are different. The expectations are different and that allows everybody to be themselves without fear of criticism … long may it last for them,” he said.

Off the back of the Black Ferns’ World Cup success, Hansen said New Zealand Rugby now needed to “look after” women and women’s rugby by giving opportunities and attracting new sponsors. He said NZ Rugby needed to be prepared for the influx of both girls and boys who want to play the sport.