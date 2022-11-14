Acting PM says Black Ferns may not get a parade but 'an event' after World Cup win

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is quizzed about a possible parade for the world champions.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government wants to recognise the achievements of the Black Ferns but a public parade may be difficult to organise.

Robertson, who is also sports minister, spoke to media after the weekly post-Cabinet meeting in Wellington on Monday with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern overseas attending the East Asia Summit and Apec conferences.

“We have been talking with the team and NZ Rugby today about an event here at Parliament – we have done that before for the men’s Rugby World Cup, Silver Ferns netball team as well – so that is what we are working towards,” Robertson said.

“The team itself is on a two-week break at the moment ... so we are working with the team and New Zealand Rugby on something that we can do here.

“It wouldn't necessarily be a parade – it will depend a little bit on circumstances.”

Robertson said he had spoken briefly with Wellington mayor Tory Whanau and that parades were more of a matter for local councils.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate their World Cup win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

“That is to do with logistics and how we can move people around and what that means for the particular time of year. I’m not saying no to that; what I’m saying is from our perspective, we want to hold an event here that recognises the amazing achievements and that’s what we’re working towards with the team.”

Robertson said the Black Ferns’ World Cup win was “one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments”.

Robertson said the victory and the tournament needed to be seen as a legacy event, with it essential that “the Black Ferns are given the resources and game-time benefiting their status”.

New Zealand won the women’s Rugby World Cup for the sixth time when they defeated England 34-31 in a thrilling final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday night.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said on Monday he was “hopeful” the Black Ferns would receive a bonus payment for their win.

Speaking on Radio NZ, Robinson said the organisation was currently working on a financial reward for the New Zealand players.

“Hopefully over the next couple of days we will sort through that, and ... yeah, it would be nice to do something. We would like to be in a position to do something pretty soon – we are working away on that at the moment.”

More than 1.3 million New Zealanders watched New Zealand’s dramatic win on Three and Spark Sport – along with a record-breaking crowd of 42,579 at Eden Park.

That was a bigger viewing audience than when the All Blacks retained their men’s World Cup crown with victory over Australia in England, which was broadcast on television early on a Sunday morning in New Zealand in 2015.