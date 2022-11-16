Stop paying lip service, New Zealand Rugby, and give the Black Ferns the bonus they deserve

Jacinda Ardern says the team "deserve no less" than a significant win bonus and she feels "very strongly about that".

Honey Hireme-Smiler is a former Black Fern, Sky Sport commentator, and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup

OPINION: This moment is what dreams are made of: the Black Ferns retain the Rugby World Cup (known as Nancy to her friends) and win it in such a showstopping style which will be talked about for years to come.

This has changed the path for so many on how they perceive women’s rugby. Players, fans and all Kiwis can only be one thing and that is PROUD. Our Black Ferns are true mana wāhine, both on the field and off it.

For me the best moment was standing at Eden Park during the medal and trophy presentation, and you would think there was another game to be played. No one left their seats, everyone stayed behind for the presentations and to sing along with Ruby Tui who kicked off an impromptu Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi. All 40,000 fans replied “Aue, tātou tātou e”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns celebrates with a poi after the win in the Rugby World Cup final.

That was a special moment and that is how people fall in love with our Black Fern champions. What a whirlwind six weeks this Rugby World Cup has been, and now to look forward to a much brighter and exciting future for the women’s game.

But how does this translate from words to actions, and progress? Here’s my five-point plan for New Zealand Rugby to capitalise on the popularity of the Black Ferns right now.

Win bonus

This is NZ Rugby’s most successful, prolific and world dominating team. Six World Cups! Surely these players deserve a reward. And not like the $10,000 that was drip-fed to the 2017 cup-winning Black Ferns team, months after they won. The All Blacks received $150,000 each for winning the 2015 World Cup. Pay up and put your money where your mouth is, NZR, your constant lip service is a broken record.

Did I mention money?

More international games for the Black Ferns, bigger investment into their player contracts, resourcing, whanau support, education and mental wellbeing. Make them fulltime professionals with the same incentives as the All Blacks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate with fans the day after their World Cup final victory over England.

Snaring the future Black Ferns

Investment into pathways including Super Rugby Aupiki, Farah Palmer Cup, NZ Māori Mereikura rugby, secondary schoolgirls rugby and surely, a Black Ferns under-20s team. New Zealand has the player pool and the talent, yet still we have huge drop-off in female player numbers in the 15-21 age group. Make the pathways clear and visible so our young girls can reach for the stars and beyond.

Where are all the women administrators?

Invest in more women to be involved in the women’s game. Not just a one-off position who is a lone ranger, appointed head of women’s rugby and expected to do it all, then runs into constant road blocks just to put together a women and girls strategy. The last one took almost a year. Investment is needed for more female coaches, referees, staff, volunteers, and governance roles. Be brave and bold, commit to change so that our national game can be more inclusive and our daughters can feel a sense of belonging and thrive within rugby.

Appeal to women and girls

Be innovative in delivering a game that is inclusive and flexible to female needs and their families. Variations on game days, such as ripper rugby, sevens, 10s, have a go days. Festivals are popular in the women’s game, it creates that social environment and can reach potential players all around Aotearoa.

We have come a long way over the years and the Black Ferns have been leading the way for so many years now. This moment will be celebrated for years to come so let’s put a stake in the ground and say women’s rugby is worth it. It’s inspiring, entertaining, thrilling and valued. Rugby is a game for all so let’s keep our women at the forefront of the game.