How England's Rugby World Cup hero helped Rebels star snare a Wallabies call-up

If Eddie Jones’ instincts about Brad Wilkin are right and the Rebels flanker helps the Wallabies succeed at the Rugby World Cup, one of the people Jones will have to thank is a guy who ruined his last one.

Wilkin was rewarded for his tenacious form for Melbourne this year with a first-ever call-up to the Wallabies squad, ahead of a camp later this month.

But for those in Wilkin’s orbit, the 27-year-old’s selection meant far more than some overdue recognition for a late-bloomer from country NSW.

In an eight-year career, Wilkin has played just 42 Super Rugby games after enduring a horrific run of injuries, including three ACL reconstructions inside four years.

With the support of family and the Rebels, Wilkin battled through more than his share of “dark times” but said big help also came from a left-field source: former England star Jonny Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, the man who drop-kicked England to victory over Jones’ Wallabies in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final, was connected to Wilkin by former England lock Geoff Parling, who is now a forwards coach at the Rebels.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Brad Wilkin has been rewarded for his strong form at the Rebels after overcoming a spate of injuries.

“I had a couple of phone calls with him, around how he dealt with his injury setbacks. He had a lot of injuries back to back, that most people probably don’t remember,” Wilkin said.

“He talked me through how he struggled and what he did to overcome that, with his body and his mental health. And that put me on a bit of a path to discover more in that space. He had a lot of cool things that I took bits and pieces from. He was a great person to talk to, because he’s done it all.”

After the 2003 final, Wilkinson suffered a series of shoulder, knee, and hernia problems and didn’t pull on an England jersey again until 2007.

Wilkin’s awful run started with a ruptured ACL in his right knee in 2016 but after surgery and a year’s rehab, and on the cusp of a Waratahs debut in 2017, he then blew his left knee.

The former schoolboys and Australian sevens star recovered and moved to Melbourne but after five games, the unthinkable happened when Wilkin suffered a third ACL rupture playing in South Africa in 2019.

“Quite frankly it was just a tough period and there were times that I thought I don’t know if I am cut out for this, or the universe doesn’t want me to play this sport,” Wilkin said.

Yet another year of rehab followed, but the tough times weren’t over yet. After returning to the field in 2020, Wilkin then missed the majority of 2021 with neck and hamstring injuries.

“It hasn’t been easy. Deep down, just knowing all I needed was just to get some consistency and play some rugby, because I had missed out on so many years,” Wilkin said.

“I have a bit of a never-say-die attitude. You kind of just get on with it, realistically. It wasn’t easy. There were definitely some dark times, and times where rehab really sucked.

“I have just tried to explore that mental health space and worked on really trying to look after yourself a bit better. That allows you to recover.”

Wilkin’s driving ambition through it all was playing for the Wallabies. After putting in a strong season last year, Wilkin was selected for Australia A and when Eddie Jones returned in January, the flanker saw the “clean slate” on offer and a chance to impress.

And he’s done just that for the Rebels, leading the team with an abrasive, all-guns-blazing style on both sides of the ball.

“The goal was just to play consistent rugby and believing in myself, and at the start of this year I had a bit of a fire in the belly to have a good crack,” Wilkin said.

“Being part of the [Wallabies] squad is awesome, but realistically, I want to pull on the jersey, so that’s the goal. It would mean a lot, for myself and my family.”

The silver lining to all those years of injury-induced darkness, said Wilkin, is now having appreciation for the little things others may take for granted.

“There is definitely a massive gratitude side to things. You know what it’s like on the other side, so when you are fit and healthy you have to try and ride the good times while they last,” Wilkin said.

“You try and really savour every opportunity you get. With the Wallabies and all that coming up, I will be trying to take the opportunity with both hands.”