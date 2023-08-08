All Blacks: Has Ian Foster named the right squad to win the Rugby World Cup in France?

Ian Foster talks about the All Blacks squad for the World Cup

ANALYSIS: The mood in the All Blacks' camp was cheerless and bleak following their defeat to England in the World Cup semifinal in Japan in 2019.

Not that there were any complaints. There couldn't be. The players and coaches refrained from having a bleat, because to do so would have been like shoving a custard pie into their own faces.

The most useful barometer of what had unfolded in the semi was the reaction of the disappointed Kiwi fans who piled into the trains that departed Yokohama after the 19-7 loss.

Few grizzled about injustices, perceived or otherwise, as they clambered on to the fast machines to zoom away as quickly as possible from the scene of the ambush.

All Blacks fans who have been on the soup aren't the happiest of critters after a defeat – a sober passenger on public transport in such circumstances may understand that sentiment – but they know when their team had been plucked, coated in butter and cooked to a crisp.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks captain Kieran Read reflects on the defeat to England after the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Yokohama.

As for the players, well, they were shattered.

In the days that followed, journalists found themselves staring at the ceiling, or their shoelaces, as several senior All Blacks players choked back tears during press conferences. It was a heavy scene.

Then-coach Sir Steve Hansen spoke of how much the defeat had stung his team, and said the lessons could prove vital when the next World Cup was played in France.

Well, we're nearly there. The All Blacks will meet France in their first pool game in Paris on September 9.

Hansen also made another excellent point. None of his players, he said, had experienced the anguish and emotional pain of losing a World Cup before the event in Japan.

Hansen, having coached Wales in 2003 and been an All Blacks assistant in 2007, understood what it was like to enter a changing shed full of devastated young men after monumental defeats at global tournaments.

Michael Steele/Getty Images All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shakes hands with Maro Itoje of England after the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019.

Especially in 2007. Heavily favoured to win the Webb Ellis Cup, the All Blacks were booted out in spectacular fashion after France stuffed them in the quarterfinal in Cardiff.

Later there were stories of players walking around the car park of their hotel to deal with their anguish in private. More tears.

Can the 33-man squad that Ian Foster signed off on Monday succeed where the class of 2019 failed?

Given the All Blacks' recent form, they have won all four tests this winter, it's a largely predictable lineup.

There were hard luck stories. Centre Braydon Ennor injured his knee against the Wallabies in Dunedin last weekend, and that was that.

Had his Crusaders team-mates Joe Moody and Ethan Blackadder been fit – neither played a test this year and missed the back-end of the Super Rugby Pacific season – they could have qualified for the trip.

Despite his decent test debut in Dunedin last weekend, loose forward Samipeni Finau missed out because just five loose forwards were named by Foster.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lock Brodie Retallick could miss the first two pool games at the World Cup because of a knee injury.

Test centurion and lock Brodie Retallick's knee injury is a worry. He's certain to miss the first match against France, and possibly the second one against Namibia. Even if fit for the second game, Foster may be reluctant to risk him.

Towering second rower Josh Lord will be instructed to remain fit in New Zealand, should he be needed in an emergency.

The decision to select six props is a blessing for Nepo Laulala.

He's one of three tighthead specialists, and despite poor handling letting him down at times during games, Foster and forwards coach Jason Ryan clearly want big men who can scrummage against the giants from the likes of France, South Africa or Ireland.

There could be few quibbles about the selection of second five-eighth David Havili, who tore a hamstring in late May and only got back on the grass for Tasman last weekend.

Havili is experienced, and has also played test footy at fullback.

KERRY MARSHALL/PHOTOSPORT The All Blacks squad to play at the World Cup in France was named in Napier on Monday.

Anyone who has the inclination to shake their rugby rosary beads in front of the fire on cold evenings could do worse than pray for Aaron Smith to remain fit.

His backups Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard, preferred ahead of Brad Weber, are decent operators but this statement comes with a caveat.

Christie's performance against the Wallabies in Dunedin won't be remembered by himself or Foster with a great deal of fondness. There were too many errors before he was subbed by Smith in the 53rd minute.

Roigard has one test cap, as a substitute against the Wallabies in Melbourne. He's talented, but raw. Untested in a red-hot test match.

If Smith is injured in the opening minutes of the quarterfinal against the Springboks or Ireland, it's a massive assignment for the reserve halfback. Most likely Christie, given he's more experienced.

It’s a gamble to leave Weber at home. But the decision is made. It's now up to Foster and his men to deliver.