Rugby World Cup: You are going to have to get used to England's infuriating kicking game

Will Greenwood is a former Rugby World Cup winner and a Telegraph columnist

OPINION: After England’s opening win against Argentina I admit I got a little carried away. Maybe it was the Marseille rose talking, but I felt it was right to celebrate a backs-to-the-wall performance from an England squad under huge pressure. To try to build a bit of momentum.

Well, the exuberance of that heady evening in Marseille was well and truly killed by England’s performance against Japan, which I watched stone-cold sober from my sofa. It was a performance only a mother could love.

Usually I’m the first to look for the positives. After 17 years writing for the Telegraph I like to think of myself as a bit of a hyperbolic English optimist. But honestly, I don’t know what I just watched. Yes, England got a bonus-point win but the first two tries were bizarre – one from a defensive lineout which Japan coughed up and the other from Joe Marler’s bonce (which prompted a rare bit of levity in the match when my son remarked drily that Marler would earn 7pts in his Fantasy World Cup Rugby game).

Japan handed us so many attacking opportunities. Watching their exits was like watching a Level-4 club. Wretched. If you are going to chip out of your own 22m you have to put the ball into open space. Japan kept chipping it straight into the arms of England’s players.

Their lineout fell apart. And by the end they were so punch-drunk, they kept inviting us to have another go.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images England first five-eighth George Ford launches another kick forward during the 34-12 win over Japan.

But we did so little with the ball they kept gifting us. We kicked and kicked and then kicked some more. Never have I been as inundated with WhatsApp messages from friends, lifelong rugby fans, all going: WTF??

We showed so little ambition. An attacking lineout on the halfway line in the first five minutes, clean ball off the top, what do we do? Punt it straight up in the air. A cracking attacking opportunity wasted. We did the same thing from a Japan goal line dropout. Kicked it!

Compare and contrast with Ireland who, from a goal line dropout, were able to set up a three-phase play and score under the posts. England did try a three-phase play at one point in Nice, at 10-9 up, but predictably coughed it up after two phases.

There was one moment towards the end, with Japan out on their feet and England chasing that bonus-point try, and the game was already won, and we constructed an 11-man maul 20 metres out.

Our backline was so disjointed. The ball was sweaty, it is true. But other teams have managed to string together some decent attacking phase play.

Some of England’s efforts were almost comedically funny. When Ben Earl threw the ball into Jamie George’s face off an attacking 5m line-out, I half expected a big daffodil to emerge from a breast pocket and water to spray out of it.

You feel bad sometimes thinking so negatively. As I said before, I like to think of myself as a pretty glass-half-full supporter of English rugby. But when the camera panned to Steve Borthwick’s face after about 35 minutes and he looked absolutely furious, you know you aren’t the only one.

It begs the question: how much are these players being told to kick, with an understanding that if you don’t follow the game plan you don’t get picked?

Daniel Cole/AP Captain Courtney Lawes' performance was one of a few positives to come out of the win over Japan.

And how much are they just devoid of confidence and unable to execute anything more ambitious? Because the number of times Japan kicked ball down our throats to run back and we just booted it straight back was staggering. At one point I actually swore at the telly and punched my clipboard.

Is that the game plan? Or is that our players making horrendous decisions?

Honestly, I think England fans are going to have to get used to it. For better or worse, England appear to have decided that this is the way to go: kick pressure, territory, defensive press, live off scraps. Kick chase, kick chase.

They can see a route to a semi with a kicking game and a defensive press that forces a side that wants to play to play. And the truth is, they may well be right. But surely to get any further than that England need far more in their arsenal?

Perhaps I’m being too mean. I was at an event with Martin Johnson last week and he spoke articulately, as he always does, and he basically said: Rugby World Cups are not beauty contests.

It is true that you cannot fault this England team for effort. And there were some things to like. Earl went all Terry Butcher with his headband. There was great lineout pressure. England did recover a lot of the kicks. There was great lineout variety. The drive worked pretty well. And I thought Courtney Lawes was magnificent.

But even for me, it is hard to feel upbeat after that performance.

Owen Farrell is likely to come straight back into the team. I imagine we will shuffle everyone out one with Joe Marchant going to the wing. But I don’t think having two playmakers will make England any more ambitious. It will just mean they split the field and carry on kicking.

In fact, I reckon England will end up at some stage in the quarterfinal with three fly-halves on the pitch. That way everyone who has a foot in one camp will get their wish. But unless they can find an attacking edge, no one will be happy.