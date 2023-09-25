'Don't have a crack at Eddie', Michael Hooper urges after Wallabies' World Cup 'rock-bottom'

The Wallabies crashed to their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup in Lyon.

Australia's most capped captain Michael Hooper is hurting for the Wallabies but has defended Eddie Jones after their record loss to Wales which is set to end their Rugby World Cup hopes.

Hooper – dropped by Jones for the World Cup – said on television that Jones and his players and coaches were players, coaches, “putting their nuts on the line” for the team.

“Let’s not have a crack at the bloke.”

Players such as Rob Valentini and Nick Frost were in tears, consoled by their teammates at OL Stadium in Lyon following Australia's 40-6 thrashing, which was the country's biggest-ever defeat in the tournament.

They look certain of elimination, missing the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Hooper was one of the biggest omissions from Eddie Jones's World Cup squad, alongside playmaker Quade Cooper, as the coach pursued a youth agenda.

Laurent Cipriani/AP Eddie Jones supervises the Wallabies’ warm-up before the World Cup loss to Wales.

But the team's inexperience on the big stage was telling with the Australians comprehensively outplayed by Wales and also by Fiji in their previous pool match.

In commentary veteran flanker Hooper said he felt for the players and their fans.

"I'm looking at the faces of our boys there on screen and that's a representation of how we all feel I think, they're absolutely gutted," Hooper said on Stan Sport.

"There's no lack of effort - obviously we're well off the pace.

"I've still got my player's hat on, I'm a part of this team, I was in here six or seven games ago too so it really hurts when you're not able to get the pay-off for all the hard work you do but also give fans and the country something to get behind.

"As we saw with the Matildas earlier in the year, you want to get that 'We can do something here', and to have that ripped out from under you it's heart-breaking."

Hooper’s concern also extended to Jones.

Laurent Cipriani/AP Australia's Pone Fa'amausili covers his face as the despondent Wallabies look shattered after losing to Wales.

“A lot is going to come on Eddie, and maybe there’s some fairness in that,” he said on Stan Sport. “But I’ve been in the camp. No one is up for more hours than Eddie. Eddie is up until 11pm thinking about how to make the Wallabies team better, and he’s waking up at 3am answering messages.

“There’s no lack of desire from that guy to make that team the best it can be. People will come under fire - players first, coaches, coaches staff, the greater wider rugby community - but let’s pull the breaks off Eddie.”

Meanwhile, former Wallabies great David Campese said it was “rock bottom for the Wallabies’’.

“I have been predicting this year for years after seeing the lack of rugby IQ and skills in grassroots Australia,’’ the 1991 World Cup winner wrote on social media.

“I’ve been warning the ‘powers that be’ but nobody listens.’’

Former Wallabies lock Justin Harrison urged Rugby Australia to take a “helicopter view’’ of the crisis.

“Let's have a look at what we need to do in Australian rugby,” Harrison, now the Australian Rugby Union Players Association chief executive, said on Stan Sport’s post-match review.

“We have significant governance reform that is needed to be undertaken. We have resource allocation that needs to have a waterfall effect to get to the community game.

"We understand that there are a series of events that have contributed to this defeat today, which from anyone who is involved in Australian rugby, is not acceptable.

"Let's have a look at the list of things, because it is a list. For us to concentrate on one or two things that have happened in the last week and not look at the culmination of 20 years of missteps, that is the result of 20 years of missteps right there.

"Let's concentrate on getting a helicopter view and all of us leaning in and finding out who's been culpable and how do we fix it."

Stand-in Wallabies captain Dave Porecki told a TV interviewer he was “embarrassed for the Aussie people’’.

I don't have much to say, I'm embarrassed for the Aussie people," Porecki said. "We were hoping to put a show on. It just wasn't good enough... This one hurts.’’

Former test playmaker Bernard Foley, who was also omitted with Jones as the coach took only one specialist five-eighth in rookie Carter Gordon, tweeted: "It didn't have to be like this.

"Players have always put in."

Additional reporting by Stuff