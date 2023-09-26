Live: Labour promises $1 billion Pharmac boost... read more

Rugby World Cup: Highlights wrap - Monday, September 25

10:57, Sep 26 2023

Watch full highlights of all the action from Monday’s games at the Rugby World Cup.

Wales' Nick Tompkins celebrates after scoring a try against Australia in Lyon.
Laurent Cipriani/AP
Wales' Nick Tompkins celebrates after scoring a try against Australia in Lyon.