Fijiian fans steal the show at Hamilton Sevens

Fijian fan Grace Bolavatu cheering on the team as they face off against Argentina.

Thousands of people flocked to Hamilton to watch the Sevens but it was the Fijian supporters who made the biggest impact in the crowd.

Waikato's FMG Stadium was a sea of blue all weekend and as soon as Fiji hit the pitch on Sunday the energy instantly shifted.

Fans dressed head-to-toe in blue flocked to the side of the pitch with flags up and drums on the go.

TOM LEE/STUFF The Fijian fans brought great energy to the stadium.

"Go Fiji, go" reverberated around the stadium.

Rowan Coutzer, Dani Coutzer, Tiko Bukhrashvili and Wayde Worthington said this was the first Sevens they had attended and the Fijian fans added to the experience.

TOM LEE/STUFF James Perry, Jess Laurie, Tessa Jelaca and Emma Segedin dressed as Balloons over Waikato.

They described the crowd as "electric".

"It feels like the Fijian Sevens."

A shock loss to Argentina derailed Fiji's hopes of a win, with fan Kevin Outerbridge describing the loss as a "disaster" before heading home.

TOM LEE/STUFF Joshua Gavy-Sutherland form Palmerston North dressed as "Corona" virus man.

He said the Fijian supporters made up a large chunk of the crowd and it'd be a different story if they weren't there.

"It'd be empty, you'd have 10 people."

Sunil Kumal said this was the second time his family had been to the Hamilton Sevens and the number of Fijian supporters came down to one thing.

TOM LEE/STUFF Temperatures reached 30 degrees on Sunday, making for a hot weekend.

"We support our team."

About​ 18,000 people attended the event on Saturday but Sunday was slow to start, with the crowd picking up early in the afternoon.

Lifeguards and tennis players were popular costume ideas and could be seen dotted around the stadium, with most fans opting for spots in the shade as the temperature crept up to 30 degrees.

James Perry, Jess Laurie, Tessa Jelaca and Emma Segedin went local with their costume inspiration and dressed up as Balloons over Waikato.

On Saturday, NZ Rugby Chief Rugby officer Nigel Cass announced plans to take the Sevens to Fiji in 2021 had been postponed.

A lack of suitable infrastructure had ruled Fiji out for the next year, he said, but the desire was strong to take the tournament there in 2023.

"In some ways, the Hamilton tournament is the Fijian tournament.

"We share the hosting rights with them now because of the make-up of the crowd and the noise they make."

Police said on Saturday night there were six arrests in Hamilton but there were no serious incidents and it was a good night in the city.

The tournament will move away from Hamilton to another New Zealand city for 2021.