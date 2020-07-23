Ruby Tui's mixed emotions on day she should have been marching into Tokyo's Olympic Stadium

Barbie has chosen Dame Valerie Adams as a role model and made a doll in her likeness.

With all the disruptions and drastic changes brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic, it's easy to forget New Zealand's Olympic athletes should have been taking part in an opening ceremony on Thursday.

It's a date not lost on Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui who admits to mixed emotions.

With the Tokyo Olympics postponed by a year and the World Sevens Series cancelled, Tui and her Black Ferns teammates have, like many athletes around the world, plenty of excuses to be kicking stones.

Getty Images Sevens star Ruby Tui will play club rugby for the first time in her professional career.

But Tui is taking the glass half full approach.

READ MORE:

* Dame Valerie Adams to receive Barbie in her likeness

* Hamilton Sevens: Black Ferns sevens on 'edge' but embrace pressure of Olympics

* Black Ferns sevens star Ruby Tui the diamond in Sky's commentary crown



Instead of marching into Tokyo's Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony, Tui is focussing on playing club rugby for the first time in her professional career and using the unexpected extra 12 month build-up to the rescheduled Olympics to her advantage.

"Mixed emotions today," Tui wrote on social media on Thursday.

"Meant to be the opening ceremony of the Olympics but I get to play community rugby for the first time in my professional career and another year to prep with my sevens sisters."

The now 2021 Olympics will be a defining moment for the Black Ferns Sevens squad.

Despite dominating the World Sevens Series for the better part of the last decade, the New Zealanders were upset by Australia in the gold medal match in Rio before bouncing back to defeat their trans-Tasman rivals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast.

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Dame Valerie Adams has also posted to social media on the day the spectacular of the opening ceremony should have taken place.

"This mama (sic) is still pumped to continue the journey to Tokyo 2020…. the 2021 edition," the Kiwi sporting legend posted to Instagram with the caption: "One year to go."