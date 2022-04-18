New Zealand lose to South Africa in play-off for fifth in Canada Sevens

New Zealand salvage some pride beating England 34-5 in the fifth-place semifinal of the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

South Africa 17 (Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretorius, James Murphy tries; Ronald Brown con) New Zealand 15 (Caleb Tangitau, Kitiona Vai, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black tries) HT: 7-10

New Zealand exited the Canada Sevens tournament on a dud note after losing 17-15 to top-ranked team South Africa in the play-off for fifth on Monday (NZT).

Later, the Kiwis watched from the stands in Vancouver as Argentina stunned Fiji 29-10 in the final for an historic victory.

DARRYL DYCK Nick Malouf, fights off New Zealand's Regan Ware as Australia come from behind for a quarterfinal win in Vancouver.

The New Zealanders, having earlier been knocked out of medal contention when Australia upset them 19-12 in the quarterfinal, surrendered an eight-point lead to the South Africans in their final game of the tournament.

Tries to Caleb Tangitau and Kitiona Vai propelled the New Zealanders to a 10-7 lead at halftime. Things looked rosy, but the mood quickly changed.

Had it not been for a dreadful error from Siviwe Soyizwapi, the New Zealanders would have been behind on the scoreboard at the break. It was a big break, but the Kiwis were unable to capitalise.

Soyizwapi, who scored the sole try for the BlitzBoks in the first spell, had crossed the tryline and only needed to place the ball for a crucial score.

But he inexplicably slid towards the dead ball line, placing the ball on his knee first before it grazed the grass; unfortunately for him, and his team, his body was also ruled by the officials to have grazed the line and the try was rubbed out.

The New Zealanders struck immediately after the break, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black bagging a five pointer, before the South Africans rattled on two late tries to JC Pretorius and James Murphy.

A conversion by Ronald Brown for the South Africans ultimately proved the difference, and in the final frantic moments the New Zealanders were unable to hold possession.

Earlier, a strong start from New Zealand emabled them salvage some pride by thrashing England 34-5 in the fifth-place semifinal.

Against England, tries to Leroy Carter, Tangitau, Brady Rush and Kurt Baker in the first half put their opponents on notice, and the men in white came up with few solutions when trying to defend against the attacking ploys.

It was to be a miserable outing for the English, who were easily shut down when they had the ball, as the Kiwis used their potent attacking weapons to toy with their opponents.

Not content to simply punch holes up the middle, as was the case when Carter crossed over for the first five-pointer, the New Zealanders also played the territory game with their kicking and stretched England with their wide passes.

Ahead 24-0 at halftime, the New Zealanders displayed little sympathy for their opponents in the second spell as Tangitau crossed for his second to put the result beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, it was the first time in 11 attempts that New Zealand has lost to Australia on the World Rugby sevens circuit and was a game New Zealand really should have won after dominating the first half.

With scores locked at 12-12, Australia had possession in the last couple of minutes to score the decisive try.

New Zealand had the ball as the hooter sounded, but Kurt Baker conceded a penalty at a ruck and that was game over.

Last weekend in Singapore, New Zealand in their first tournament back on the world sevens circuit since the Covid-19 pandemic, lost to Fiji in the final, but this loss in Vancouver showed the return to the world sevens circuit isn’t going to be straight forward.

The next leg of the World Series will be staged in Toulouse, France, on May 20-22.