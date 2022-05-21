Niall Williams scores 'emotional' double on comeback from neck injury for Black Ferns sevens

Niall Williams returned for the Black Ferns sevens in Toulouse after coming back from a neck injury (FILE PHOTO).

Niall Williams scored two tries on an emotional comeback from a neck injury for the Black Ferns sevens in Toulouse.

New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams are both unbeaten in the Toulouse Sevens, with the Black Ferns registering a 17-0 victory over Canada on Saturday night (NZ time).

The Black Ferns sevens were already guaranteed a quarterfinal spot after not conceding a point in comprehensive wins over Scotland (45-0) and Spain (29-0).

1 NEWS Rugby’s biggest tournament will be held in America in 2031.

Michaela Blyde scored four tries on day one and Williams bagged a double against the Scots on her return from a neck injury that ruled her out of last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns call up sevens rookie Kelsey Teneti as injury cover for Pacific Four Series

* Former Samoa sevens star Kelly Meafua died from drowning after jumping into river

* Wallaroos rue late missed penalty goal in shock test loss to Japan on the Gold Coast

* Ruby Tui's day to star for the Black Ferns is coming after conquering sevens

* 'I felt awful': Portia Woodman's regret over accidental hit to captain Sarah Hirini during final loss to Australia



Williams, 34, won a golden double with the Black Ferns sevens in 2018 at the Sevens World Cup and the Commonwealth Games after collecting a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I must say, a few tears were shed last night at the jersey presentation,” Williams told World Rugby.

“It was cool ringing my daughters and partner back home, showing them my jersey, and they were like ‘yeah, you finally get to play, mum’.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but I want to give a massive shoutout to my family back home. I love you all.”

The Black Ferns sevens, led by Sarah Hirini, scored tries through Kelly Brazier, Jazmin Hotham and Theresa Fitzpatrick versus Canada in their Pool B decider on Saturday night (NZ time) before their quarterfinal in the women’s tournament on Sunday morning.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Niall Williams playing in last year’s warm-up matches against Australia (FILE PHOTO).

The All Blacks sevens are yet to clinch their quarterfinal place in the men’s tournament but only an unlikely set of results in the final pool matches would deny them.

Captained by Sam Dickson and with 20-year-old Roderick Solo making his debut, they beat Scotland 19-0 and held off the United States 19-17 to top Pool C – before facing Australia late on Saturday night (NZ time).

The Toulouse event is the first in which both of New Zealand’s teams have played together on the World Sevens Series since the Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020.

It’s the last event for the Black Ferns sevens and Australia have already won the women’s title, albeit while the Olympic champion Kiwis missed the first four legs because of New Zealand’s border restrictions.

They only returned to the series last month in Langford, Canada, and lost the final to Australia.

The All Blacks sevens, who were back on the men’s series in Singapore in April and lost that decider to Olympic champions Fiji, will have tournaments in London and Los Angeles after competing in Toulouse but are not contention for the title.

Toulouse Sevens

Men’s tournament: All Blacks sevens 19-0 Scotland, All Blacks sevens 19-17 United States; final pool C match vs Australia on Saturday, 11:06pm (NZ time).

Women’s tournament: Black Ferns sevens 45-0 Scotland, Black Ferns sevens 29-0 Spain; Black Ferns sevens 17-0 Canada.