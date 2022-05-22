Master referee Nigel Owens blasts 'bizarre, controversial' sevens try scoring delay in Toulouse

World Sevens Rugby officials query England and Argentina's tactics in delaying the scoring of a try in a pool game in Toulouse.

Leading former referee Nigel Owens says a controversial go-slow try-scoring tactic at the World Sevens Series tournament in Toulouse was against the rules and the spirit of rugby.

Argentina appeared to allow England’s Will Horner run the clock down by more than two minutes on the Argentine’s tryline in a game on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images England's Will Homer (L), pictured in the Singapore sevens tournament in April, was at the centre of a go-slow try scoring controversy in Toulouse.

Argentina were a player down due to a yellow card and were leading England 19-0.

It appeared they wanted the clock to run down to prevent England scoring more tries.

Homer’s try – when it was eventually scored – allowed England to close the deficit to 19-7.

Both sides progressed to the quarterfinals, potentially at Canada’s expense.

However, their title hopes ended in the playoffs, with Argentina losing 14-0 to Ireland and England 26-24 to Samoa.

Their pool play encounter tactics seemed to flummox officials, judging by a World Rugby Sevens social media post.

It read: “Unique. Bizarre. Controversia.l Time seems to stand still in Toulouse as England deliberately delay scoring the try that takes them through to the quarter-finals - and Argentina, down to six men and also going through, let them.’’

Television commentator Rob Vickerman said the actions of the two teams “might be gamesmanship, but “this is the laws’’.

But, when Vickerman later claimed on social media that “no laws were broken’’ and it was just “a bizarre situation’’, Owens disagreed.

The Welshman – regarded as world rugby’s top official before he retired in 2020 – said on social media: ”Yes, there is a law broken. It’s called Against the spirit of the game’’.

“When I was refereeing on the World Rugby 7s circuit, we would tell the player to ground the ball in this situation.

“I’m amazed the referee hasn’t told him too.’’

Journalist Paul Tait also said in a tweet that the referee should have penalised England under Law 9.7.d covering time wasting, or Law 9.27 “against the spirit of good sportsmanship’’.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks sevens team had to settle for the consolation round semifinals after being knocked out of contention for the elite men’s title.

Clark Laidlaw’s side lost their final pool game to Australia on Saturday (early Sunday NZ time) to finish in a three-way tie in their section.

Mike Lee/ KLC fotos for World Rugby/via Photosport New Zealand's Dylan Collier (R) in action in Toulouse where the All Blacks Sevens team failed to make the elite quarterfinals.

They lost out on the major quarterfinals, with Australia and United States advancing due to superior points differentials.

That left New Zealand to play off with Wales in the bowl quarterfinals.

They completed a comfortable 28-0 win after tries to Brady Rush (2), Akuila Rokolisoa and Roderick Solo despite being down to five men for a time after a couple of yellow cards.

New Zealand were earlier outgunned 29-14 by Australia.

The Australians set the tone with a first minute try to Henry Hutchison, who also dotted down in the second spell. Ben Dowling, Corey Toole and Dietrich Roache also crossed the chalk.

Leroy Carter and Amanaki Nicole scored New Zealand’s tries.

New Zealand play Spain in the bowl semifinal at 9.50pm Sunday (NZ time) while South Africa’s Blitzboks meet Scotland in the other semifinal.