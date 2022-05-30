The World Rugby Sevens Series is back - Hamilton returns to the calendar for 2022-23

After a two-year absence, FMG Stadium Waikato will again play host to a round of the World Sevens Series.

Dust off the costumes, the sevens is coming back to Hamilton.

After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, a New Zealand round of the World Rugby Sevens Series is back on for next season.

It also means an economic boost for a city emerging from the pandemic, expected to be well in excess of $3 million.

New Zealand Rugby and event partner 37 South Events on Monday announced the return of the event for 2023, with FMG Stadium Waikato to again play host, on January 21-22, along with the addition of a second playing field next to the stadium.

The tournament which was hosted in Wellington for 18 years from 2000 was shifted in 2018 to Hamilton.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said hosting the Sevens previously brought in an excess of $3 million on credit cards alone, not including cash or any other contributions.

“It’s super exciting for Hamilton, just what we need after coming out of some pretty hard times over the last two years, to put us back on track.

“The hospitality sector has been doing it hard for some time, and they’re just starting to get their businesses up and running.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns did the double at the last event in Hamilton in 2020.

“This is going to bring people from all over the country, Australia, from all across the world, who of course are going to stay somewhere which is good for our hotels, and they’re going to have to eat somewhere which is great for our hospitality.”

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said it brings another layer of optimism back having these major events coming back.

“Certainly for the central city I know that our close contact businesses, hospitality, retail they will be super excited to have it back because it does bring the people.”

The length of the event is another bonus, she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The costumes can be brought back out as the sevens is back on in January next year.

“By the time the teams come in, and they have their training and buildup you are not looking at a weekend tournament, it is a number of weeks,” Williams said.

Hospitality NZ Waikato branch president Melissa Renwick said post Covid-19 - events like the Sevens are crucial for their recovery.

”Venues will see an increase in business at the time of the event, but also the atmosphere and excitement that builds during the lead into an event like this builds confidence in the sector.”

Now, after the pandemic wreaked havoc with the World series, NZR head of tournaments and competitions, Cameron Good, said it was a feel-good moment to have the Hamilton round back on, after two tough years for the events industry.

“The HSBC New Zealand Sevens has been one of the highlights of the sporting summer since it moved to Hamilton in 2018 and has left a gap in the events calendar over the past two years due to Covid,” he said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a truly international sporting event back to Aotearoa, back to Waikato and back to Hamilton.

“It’s great news for the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens, who are desperate to play in front of their home fans again, it’s great news for the local and regional economies, and it’s great news for all the fans out there who have made it such a vibrant and colourful celebration of sevens.”

Dallas Fisher, managing director of 37 South, and co-promoter of the Hamilton tournament, said the news was a huge boost for the Waikato region, with the tournament to be “the most entertaining weekend on the summer events calendar”.

“We’ve seen from previous events that the sevens brings people together, all parts of our community and in 2023 we are going to create a truly multicultural festival at FMG Stadium Waikato. I can’t wait to see that sea of Fijian flags flying again in the stands.”

Fisher said the tournament had injected about $3 million in new cash into the Waikato region’s economy during its first three editions in Hamilton and created numerous jobs both locally and across the region.

“It’s a major boost to the hospitality sector, local businesses, tourism and also the morale of the region. We’re proud to be event partners, and we are looking forward to putting on another great sevens party in Hamilton.”

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said everyone involved should be excited at the prospect of returning to Hamilton to play in front of “such knowledgeable, enthusiastic and passionate rugby fans”.

World Rugby will announce the full World Series schedule in coming days.