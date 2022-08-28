All Blacks Sevens blitz rivals on day one of World Series event in Los Angeles

Akuila Rokolisoa was to the fore for the All Blacks Sevens on the opening day of the Los Angeles tournament. (File photo)

The All Blacks Sevens have blitzed their rivals on the opening day of the final World Series event in Los Angeles on Sunday (NZ time).

Though not in the running for the overall title, sitting ninth of 19 teams in the standings after Covid-19 saw them miss the first four of the nine legs, Clark Laidlaw’s side flexed their muscle in bouncing back from their Commonwealth Games bronze medal disappointment.

The Kiwis scored three impressive wins from three to top their pool and book a quarterfinal (6.19am Monday NZT) against Ireland.

In an event where Kurt Baker became the seventh All Blacks Sevens rep to play a half century of international tournaments, several other players also staked their claim ahead of next month’s World Cup in Cape Town.

Starting the day with a 26-5 win over Canada, the men in black continued their charge with a 33-12 victory over the United States, and capped it off with a 17-14 defeat of series-leaders South Africa.

Akuila Rokolisoa crossed for a try in each outing, while he also spent time in the sin bin against the US after the TMO spotted an over-the-shoulder tackle which resulted in a penalty try to the home side and tied the scores at 7-7.

But, after being pinged for not taking the restart within the allowed 30 seconds, the Americans then found themselves behind 12-7 at the break after a sensational finish in the corner by Lewis Ormond – in his first All Blacks Sevens outing in five years.

And it was all New Zealand in the second stanza, as Rokolisoa, Tangitau and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black cruised in for five-pointers to virtually seal their path to the knockout stages.

Then, for good measure, they also knocked over South Africa, who after going down to the US 21-7 in the tournament opener, had to beat New Zealand by at least 12 points to make the quarterfinals.

But Rokolisoa coasted away to score early, then Clark also dotted down, then played provider with a lovely offload for Ormond and it was 17-0 at the break.

In missing the knockout stage, the defending champion Blitzbokke have now opened the door for Australia to claim a maiden series title, should they claim a top-three finish.