New Zealand edge Fiji to win Los Angeles Sevens

Kurt Baker lifts the trophy for the All Blacks Sevens after their victory over Fiji in the Los Angeles final.

New Zealand has served notice on the looming Rugby World Cup Sevens with a thrilling win over Fiji in the final of the world series tournament in Los Angeles, California.

The All Blacks Sevens held their nerve to beat their traditional rivals 28-21 on Monday (NZ time).

It was New Zealand’s first title of the season, coming in the last event of the 2021-22 series.

The World Cup Sevens is next up in Cape Town, South Africa, from September 9 to 11. Defending champions New Zealand have showed they can still be a real contender after their disappointing bronze medal at the recent Commonwealth Games.

Australia won their first men’s world series title when they claimed the bronze medal in Los Angeles.

Australia beat Samoa 21-7 for third place and that was enough to get past South Africa, who had led the championship race for the entire season but failed to make the playoffs in California and left the door open.

New Zealand were never in the mix of this year’s championship after Covid-19 issues saw them miss the first four of the nine legs.

But coach Clark Laidlaw’s New Zealand side flexed their muscles in timely fashion in Los Angeles.

Marcio Sanchez/AP New Zealand's Moses Leo scores the deciding try to beat Fiji in the Los Angeles Sevens final.

This was the 29th world series tournament finals meeting between New Zealand and Fiji. They entered the match 14-14 and the Kiwis clinched the decider, in which Moses Leo scored with a minute to play.

“It was always going to be a tight match. We knew we had to be clinical, and I think we did that to get the win,” a delighted Sione Molia, the New Zealand skipper, said.

Kaminieli Rasaku got Fiji off to a flying start with a try off a lineout win in the opening minute.

In a trend of the match, New Zealand struck back instantly. They were awarded a penalty try when Waisea Nacuqu shoulder-charged Tone Ng Shiu into touch right on the corner.

Regan Ware used his speed to take advantage of Fiji being down to six men to score and gave New Zealand a 14-7 lead.

But Nacuqu returned to finish off a long-range Fiji try as the Kiwis failed to wrap up the ball and the match was tied at the break.

A clever cross-field kick freed Ng Shiu for the opening try of the second half. But a high tackle by Molia had New Zealand down to six players, and Fiji were able to capitalise to make it 21-21.

New Zealand regained possession from the restart and then earned a scrum that gave Leo enough of an overlap to dash clear down the left. He almost got a boot over the dead ball line as he looked to score closer to the posts but managed to get the ball down in time. Kurt Baker’s difficult conversion was the final say for New Zealand.

The title win lifted New Zealand to eight on the final points table, but their rivals know they are far better than that. The Kiwis had runner-up efforts in Singapore and London to go with this victory.

Earlier, New Zealand crushed Ireland 29-14 with five tries in the quarterfinals.

New Zealand then got past Samoa 28-26 in a semifinal thriller.

The Kiwis overcame two yellow cards and a 26-14 second-half deficit to get up in the final moments, decided when skipper Molia ghosted through a tiring Samoan defence for the decisive score.

The New Zealanders owned the championship minutes of a surging semi, with Kurt Baker crossing to finish some good lead-up work from Tone Ng Shiu and Moses Leo, and then Molia applying the finishing touches after Lewis Ormond made the key play to win possession off the restart.