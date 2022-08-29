New Zealand storm into semifinals at Los Angeles 7s

New Zealand's Aquila Rokolisoa tips the ball back from a line out against Ireland during their Los Angeles Sevens quarterfinals.

New Zealand continued their strong form at the Los Angeles Sevens, storming into semifinals on Monday (NZT).

Having looked the form team with an unbeaten pool effort, the All Blacks Sevens crushed Ireland 29-14 in their quarterfinal in Carson.

New Zealand have never lost to Ireland on the sevens world circuit and were in command from the opening whistle when vetran Joe Webber scored from the kick-off.

Webber pulled a hamstring scoring the try and that could have ramifications for the rest of the tournament.

But New Zealand were never in trouble against the Irish as they led 24-0 at halftime and ran in five tries for another impressive win in this final world series tournament of the season.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks Sevens blitz rivals on day one of World Series event in Los Angeles

* 'Rather 100 tackles than 10 tries': Rob Rush credits famous father for big work ethic



But New Zealand were never in trouble against the Irish as they led 24-0 at halftime and ran in five tries for another impressive win in this final world series tournament of the season.

New Zealand will play Samoa in their semifinal after Samoa needed extra time to get past Argentina 24-19.

In the earlier quarterfinals Australia thumped Kenya 40-12 to set up a semifinal meeting with Fiji who got past the United States 28-12.

Though not in the running for the overall title, sitting ninth of 19 teams in the standings after Covid-19 saw them miss the first four of the nine legs, Clark Laidlaw’s New Zealand side are flexing their muscles ahead of the World Cup after finishing third at the Commonwealth Games.

In missing the knockout stage, the defending champion South Africans have left the championship door open for Australia to claim a maiden series title, should they claim a top-three finish.