All Blacks Sevens secure first victory in 29 months as World Cup looms

Kurt Baker lifts the trophy after the All Blacks Sevens tournament victory in Los Angeles.

Kurt Baker is naked again and with the Rugby World Cup Sevens just around the corner, it’s a sight for the sore eyes of Kiwi sevens fans.

For the first time since Vancouver, way back in March 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic ground the sports world to a halt, the All Blacks Sevens are winners again on the World Rugby Sevens Series – thanks to a thrilling 28-21 win in the Los Angeles decider over old rivals Fiji on Monday (NZT).

Baker, a non-travelling reserve for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, described his year as “interesting” but for the 33-year-old veteran to be recalled for a tournament win on the eve of the World Cup and play a staring role in the Los Angeles final in his 50th tournament, things are most definitely on the up.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP The All Blacks Sevens celebrate its Los Angeles victory with a haka.

So much so, he climbed onto the shoulders of wounded teammate Leroy Carter to complete his traditional naked celebration.

For Baker, New Zealand’s first tournament victory in the final World Series event of the year, was more satisfying for the way it happened rather than his own personal milestone.

“We had our backs against the wall,” he said.

The All Blacks Sevens lost players before and during the tournament to injury, were forced to produce a come-from-behind win in its semifinal against Samoa before, securing victory and going on to win a tense final against Fiji that could have gone either way.

It’s exciting to feel the winning vibe again but Baker said the importance of getting it just before heading into the World Cup couldn’t be overstated.

“We’ve found in the past that winning breeds winning.

“You’ll see from our previous results, before Covid, once we got on a roll it was pretty good to watch as a group,” Baker said.

Laidlaw, who was proud of the grit, resilience and determination the group showed, said the players who had not experienced tournament victory previously, were now in a position to genuinely appreciate what is required.

Marcio Sanchez/AP New Zealand's Moses Leo scores the deciding try to beat Fiji in the Los Angeles sevens final.

“It’s a really difficult thing to teach how deep you need to go into your soul to win a sevens tournament and we’ve seen that this weekend, these boys now understand what it takes,” Laidlaw said.

“It gives us real confidence and belief that what we’ve been trying to do over the last five tournaments – six if you include the Commonwealth Games – it really works.”

Due to New Zealand’s MIQ system, the All Blacks Sevens only played in five tournaments during the current World Series season.

Laidlaw was at pains to point out that despite the last win being way back in 2020, his side has made three of five finals in the current season despite six players making their debut and three staff changes being made during that period.

He also pointed out there has essentially been no adult sevens during the Covid-19 period in New Zealand so he was bringing players into the environment on the back of schoolboy sevens or playing 15s rugby.

For those reasons, Laidlaw believes the current World Series has been more successful than many realise, despite an underwhelming bronze medal in Birmingham.

Following the win in Los Angeles, Laidlaw feels that his players now believe they are a side capable of lifting the World Cup in Cape Town.

But the duck-breaking win has come at a cost.

Roderick Solo will miss the World Cup due to a dislocated shoulder, Leroy Carter has suffered a leg injury during a freak training accident and will also be ruled out.

Che Clark and co-captain Joe Webber suffered injuries on the final day in LA with Clark unlikely to make the World Cup and Webber in some doubt.

That comes on top of Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry, Rhodes Featherstone, Kitiona Vai and Andrew Knewstubb missing the Los Angeles tournament due to injury.

New Zealand is seeded fifth for the knockout World Cup with Scotland first up then Argentina.

Laidlaw said the ranking makes for a difficult road at the World Cup but not one that can’t be travelled.

New Zealand will travel to South Africa in the coming days to prepare for the tournament that runs between September nine and 11.