Injured Tyla Nathan-Wong to miss Sevens World Cup, New Zealand name squads for Cape Town

Tyla Nathan-Wong is injured for the Sevens World Cup after making her test debut in 15s this month for the Black Ferns.

An injured Tyla Nathan-Wong will miss next weekend’s Sevens World Cup with the Black Ferns sevens.

The All Blacks sevens will also have key players absent for the tournament in Cape Town, such as Tim Mikkelson, Joe Webber and Andrew Knewstubb.

Both squads were named on Wednesday, as the New Zealand teams head to South Africa as reigning champions after each winning the last two Sevens World Cups in San Francisco in 2018 and Moscow in 2013.

Marcio Sanchez/AP The All Blacks sevens won the Los Angeles title last weekend in the World Series.

However, they both had to settle for bronze medals in their last major event, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after losing in the semifinals.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks Sevens secure first victory in 29 months as World Cup looms

* New Zealand edge Fiji to win Los Angeles Sevens

* 'Rather 100 tackles than 10 tries': Rob Rush credits famous father for big work ethic

* 'So proud': Black Ferns Sevens stars' emotional tribute for Gayle Broughton's NRLW debut

* Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong named for test debut as Black Ferns welcome back key forwards



The Black Ferns were upset by Australia and retain the core of their squad that has been so successful, winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, with Sarah Hirini the captain.

Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Stacey Fluhler, Niall Williams and Portia Woodman have all been selected, although Nathan-Wong is unavailable because of injury.

Nathan-Wong made her test debut as a halfback in 15s for the Black Ferns this month, coming off the bench in the second half against Australia in Christchurch, but she had to leave the field with concussion.

Shakira Baker and Tysha Ikenasio were also listed as unavailable because of injury.

BLACK FERNS Wayne Smith says he is having sleepless nights as selecting the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup squad gets closer.

The Black Ferns sevens begin their World Cup against Colombia on September 10 (NZ time).

As for the All Blacks sevens, who beat Fiji in the final to win the Los Angeles title in the World Series last weekend, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry and Dylan Collier return to the squad after being rested.

However, last year’s Olympic silver medallists lost another four players to injury in Los Angeles, adding to a large tally on the treatment table.

Mikkelson, Rhodes Featherstone, Kitiona Vai, Webber, Leroy Carter, Roderick Solo, Che Clark, Knewstubb were all listed as unavailable because of injury.

Their first World Cup match will be against either Jamaica or Scotland on September 10 (NZ time).

The Sevens World Cup is played in a knockout format from the start, with 24 teams in the men’s tournament and 16 in the women’s event.

Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa

All Blacks sevens: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson (cc), Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sione Molia (cc), Tone Ng Shiu, Amanaki Nicole, Lewis Ormond, Akuila Rokolisoa, Brady Rush, Caleb Tangitau, Regan Ware.

Black Ferns sevens: Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini (c), Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Jorja Miller, Risaleeana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

Saturday, September 10 (NZ time): All Blacks sevens v Scotland or Jamaica, 2:01am; Black Ferns sevens v Colombia, 3:37am.