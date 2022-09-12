New Zealand lose to Australia in World Cup Sevens final in Cape Town

Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea of Australia (right) tries to break clear of New Zealand’s Kelly Brazier during the final in Cape Town. Australia won a pulsating encounter 24-22.

The Black Ferns Sevens dreams of a Rugby World Cup Sevens three-peat ended in heartbreak when they were beaten 24-22 in the final by Australia in Cape Town on Monday morning (NZT).

If Tenika Willison​ had kicked a late conversion in the final seconds, after Alena Saili had scored a try before the fulltime whistle, the match would have gone into extra time.

But Willison was unable to slot the kick, which was close to the posts, with the ball wafting wide of the left-hand upright.

A shattered Willison immediately slumped to the grass after realising the Black Ferns' hopes of retaining their title had evaporated, as her team-mates rushed to console her.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Maddison Levi, who scored two tries for Australia, rushes past New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini during the final.

Fair play to Australia, though. They deserved this win. They pounced when New Zealand's Niall Williams, in a moment of madness, was sin binned for two minutes for throwing the ball away in the second half.

That ill-discipline reduced New Zealand to six players, and the Aussies immediately struck by scoring tries through Faith Nathan and Maddison Levi.

The Aussies produced an impressive defensive effort to bounce out to a 24-10 lead in the second spell, and it was only a spirited comeback from the New Zealanders that allowed them to stay in the contest.

New Zealand made a dream start to the match, Kelly Brazier scoring the first try after her side had earned two penalties in the opening minutes.

It was Brazier's quick thinking that resulted in her crossing the line over near the right-hand corner, when she took a quick tap near the 22m line and exposed the Australian defensive line as they attempted to reassemble.

Australia bounced back from the kick-off, breaking downfield to eventually put Levi over for a five-pointer.

There was more bad news to come for New Zealand and, once again, it was Levi who prospered.

A handling error from New Zealand's Portia Woodman presented the Aussies with a juicy attacking scrum, and within a flash they had another try with Levi again scoring her second try.

A frantic final seconds of the first half resulted in the New Zealanders striking back after the halftime hooter.

An excellent long-range bust by Risaleeana Pouri-Lane led to them getting a scrum, and a try to Stacey Fluhler and New Zealand trailed 12-10 at halftime.

The match was a replay of the Commonwealth Games semifinal, won by eventual gold medallists Australia. New Zealand snared bronze during that tournament in Birmingham.