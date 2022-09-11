Sevens: New Zealand teams advance to World Cup semifinals

Shiray Kaka was among the try-scorers when the Black Ferns beat Ireland in the World Cup women’s sevens quarterfinals.

The Black Ferns women and All Blacks Sevens men are through to the World Cup semifinals in Cape Town.

Portia Woodman was among the try-scorers as the Black Ferns beat Ireland 28-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday (Sunday morning NZ time).

Shiray Kaka, Niall Williams and Alena Saili also dotted down while Risi Pouri-Lane (3) and Tenika Willison slotted conversions.

The Olympic champions’ win was never in doubt after Williams scored in the second minute to set up a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Black Ferns ran riot with three second half tries to book a place in the semifinals at 10.07 pm on Sunday (NZ time) against France, who upset Fiji 19-14 in their quarterfinal. Australia also advanced after a crushing 31-5 win over England. They will play the winner of the United States v Canada quarterfinal.

Clark Laidlaw’s All Blacks Sevens had a tougher quarterfinal clash with Argentina, winning 12-5.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport Akuila Rokolisoa has helped the New Zealand men's team make the World Cup semifinals.

Argentina opened the scoring with a try to German Schulz in the third minute.

But Scott Curry’s try, converted by Akuila Rokolisoa, two minutes later had New Zealand ahead 7-5 at halftime.

Moses Leo wrapped up the win two minutes after the interval.

New Zealand’s semifinal will take place at 10.35pm on Sunday (NZ time) against either Ireland or host nation South Africa.

In other men’s quarterfinals, Fiji beat Samoa 21-7 and Australia edged out France 14-5, while Ireland were set to meet South Africa in the last clash.