World Cup referee injured in accidental head clash with All Black Sevens star Sam Dickson

All Blacks Sevens won their World Cup men's sevens quarterfinal clash with Argentina, but ref Jordan Way and Kiwi skipper Sam Dickson clashed heads.

A World Cup referee had to be replaced after clashing heads with New Zealand men’s sevens team co-captain Sam Dickson.

Australia’s Jordan Way left the field for treatment midway through the second half of the All Blacks Sevens’ 12-5 win over Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals in Cape Town on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

“Both of them, I think, took a head shot here,’’ Sam Dixon on Way,’’ said TV commentator Karl Te Nana after got sandwiched between Dickson and an Argentinian ball carrier.

The incident happened after Argentina’s tryscorer German Schulz played a short ball to a teammate at a ruck.

Way was close to the action and got caught as the 1.93m 101kg Dickson moved in to tackle the ball carrier.

The impact knocked both men to the ground.

Dickson, who is hoping to lead New Zealand to a third straight World Cup title, got to his feet and had blood wiped from his face, but was able to continue.

Way, however, had to leave the pitch, nursing a cut above his left eye.

Way has been a World Sevens Series circuit referee since 2016 and joined the Super Rugby referees list in 2021.

Dickson, 32, has been an All Blacks Sevens regular for 10 years, and is a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

A flanker with Canterbury's West Melton club in the 15s arena, he played NPC for Bay of Plenty in 2021 and for Canterbury last year, scoring a try on debut.

New Zealand had to work hard to beat Argentina, with Moses Leo scoring a superb solo second half try to clinch a berth in the semifinals against Ireland on Sunday night (NZ time).