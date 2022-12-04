Black Ferns Sevens, All Blacks Sevens come up short at World Series in Dubai

Both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have come up short of titles at the World Series event in Dubai.

An understrength New Zealand women’s side were beaten 26-19 in the final by Australia on Sunday (NZ time), while the Kiwi men were left to rue a stunning South Africa semifinal comeback, also losing 26-19 to the eventual winners.

The Ferns were missing the quintet of Sarah Hirini, Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick – all resting up after the 15s World Cup win – but still showed their class in the opening round of the women’s season.

Having gone through pool play unscathed (beating Great Britain 19-12, Brazil 25-5 and France 31-12), they then beat Great Britain 22-5 in the quarterfinals, and thrashed the United States 36-0 in the semifinals.

But up against their trans-Tasman rivals in the decider, even a hat-trick of tries from Michaela Blyde couldn’t get them past the defending series champions in a tit-for-tat contest.

After the Ferns twice hit back to Australia tries to go to the break down 14-12, they then conceded back-to-back scores after the interval, with Charlotte Caslick’s break and offload for Demi Hayes’ 12th minute score proving crucial.

That made it 26-12, and while Blyde was able to go over for her third try, it proved just a consolation after the siren, as Dubai again proved a happy hunting ground for the Aussies, who won both legs there last year.

Christopher Pike/Getty Images Australia celebrate victory in Dubai after beating New Zealand in the final of the women’s event.

Meanwhile, after only scraping through to the cup playoffs in the men’s event on points differential, having lost 31-28 to Argentina, then beaten Fiji 24-7 and Uruguay 35-5, the All Blacks Sevens had opened day two strongly with a 20-0 quarterfinal win over France.

They carried on that form in their semifinal, taking a 12-0 halftime lead against South Africa thanks to a double to Caleb Tangitau.

However, the defending series champions then flexed their muscle at the start of the second stanza, regaining two kickoffs and going in for two quick tries to edge ahead 14-12.

The men in black weren’t deterred, with Akuila Rokolisoa producing another special effort, this one from 85 metres, to put his side back in front in the 11th minute, however a couple of minutes later Amanaki Nicole was sin binned for offside and the Blitzboks had a huge chance.

They duly made it count, with Branco du Preez powering his way over, and with things tied up at 19-19, South Africa once more regained possession from the restart. And after a penalty from close-range, they barged close to the line and Shilton van Wyk dived over from the back of the ruck to break New Zealand hearts.

South Africa went on to make it a fourth Dubai title in a row, defeating Ireland 21-5 in the final, while the All Blacks Sevens went on to beat the United States 31-12 in the third/fourth playoff.

Attention now turns to next weekend’s Cape Town leg, where the Kiwi men will be grouped with Argentina, Kenya and Spain, and the women with Fiji, Great Britain and Brazil, in what is the last event before the Hamilton round on January 21-22.