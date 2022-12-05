'It's been a pleasure': Kurt Baker calls time on All Blacks Sevens career

Famous for his naked celebrations and formidable for his 14-year career chock-full of highlights, medals and trophies, Kurt Baker has hung up his boots.

A two-time Commonwealth Games champion with the New Zealand side, Baker, 34, has announced he’s walking away from the All Blacks Sevens setup following the weekend’s semifinal loss to South Africa in Dubai.

His final moments in the black jersey coming 14 years after he made his first appearance, in the same Dubai tournament, way back in 2018.

Marcio Sanchez/AP Kurt Baker lifts the Los Angeles trophy after the All Blacks Sevens victory back in August.

Baker signs off with two Commonwealth Games gold medals, an Olympic silver medal, two World Cup Cup wins (sevens), five World Series championship victories and 12 tournament wins on the world circuit.

He was also named New Zealand Rugby’s sevens player of the year in 2010 and 2013.

In total, he represented New Zealand in 53 international tournaments and ran out for 233 games.

But although the sevens arena is where he was best known, Baker won seven caps for the Māori All Blacks and represented the Highlanders in Super Rugby in 2012.

He also chalked up 70 national provincial championship appearances across stints with Manawatū, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay, that included title wins in 2014 (Taranaki) and Hawke’s Bay in 2020 when the side also won the Ranfurly Shield.

INSTAGRAM/krutbaker Kurt Baker celebrates Hawke's Bay's Ranfurly Shield victory with his trademark celebration.

“Kurt is a phenomenal player whose contribution to the All Blacks Sevens during his tenure has been outstanding,” New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said.

“The success Kurt has had in the black jersey is credit to his work ethic and dedication to the game. We wish him well for his future endeavours beyond the sevens.”

Baker became famous for his celebrations where he would pose naked on a teammate's shoulders when the All Blacks Sevens tasted tournament victories.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Black Ferns Word Cup winner Sarah Hirini and sevens legend DJ Forbes have been some of the first to pay tribute to Baker on social media.