All Blacks Sevens suffer embarrassing loss to Spain, no issues for Black Ferns Sevens

Akuila Rokolisoa and the rest of the New Zealand sevens team will have their work cut out to make it to the Cup playoffs in Cape Town.

The All Blacks Seven team have suffered a surprise loss to Spain at the Cape Town Sevens, going down 14-10.

In their only match on the first day of the tournament, they went down to the European nation for just the second time ever and with tough games against Argentina and Kenya to come, New Zealand are in danger not making it through to the Cup playoffs.

Spain’s Manu Moreno scored the only try of the first half, with Juan Martinez successfully kicking the conversion.

Regan Ware scored for New Zealand early in the second half, but the kick for the extra two points was unsuccessful.

Juan Ramos extended Spain’s lead with a try in the 13th minute, then kicked the conversion.

Moses Leo picked up a try for the All Blacks Sevens team in the final minute and again the conversion was missed, but it was all too late to deny Spain a memorable victory.

New Zealand play Kenya at 8.07pm on Saturday (NZ time) and take on Argentina at 1.48am.

The Black Ferns Sevens team had a more successful day, with a 31-7 win over Brazil to kick off their campaign, with Risi Pouri-Lane scoring a hat-trick, and they then defeated Great Britain 19-7.

They play Fiji in their final pool game at 12.03am on Sunday (NZ time), with the winner of that game finishing on top of Pool B.