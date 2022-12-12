All Blacks Sevens beaten in Cape Town final

Roderick Solo runs in his try in New Zealand's semifinal win over the United States at the Cape Town Sevens.

The All Blacks Sevens have been beaten by Samoa in the final of the Cape Town tournament.

Samoa held on to win 12-7 in the title match played in rainy conditions on Monday (NZT).

The victory lifted Samoa equal with South Africa on the standings after three tournaments as the teams take a break before heading to Hamilton for the New Zealand leg on January 21-22.

New Zealand lie third on the table with Cape Town representing another improvement after opening the 2022-23 season with a ninth placing in Hong Kong followed by a third in Dubai.

The Kiwis had a late chance to strike back against Samoa from deep in their own territory, but a handling error with time almost up cost any chance of that.

Samoa took the lead with a try to Faafoi Falaniki just before half time for a 5-0 lead at the break.

Brody Rush replied with a 10th minute try for New Zealand and Tepaea Savage’s conversion gave them a 7-5 lead with time ticking away.

But Samoa scored a converted try in the 13th minute through Vaa Apelu Maliko that was enough for victory.

New Zealand had earlier scored five tries to beat the United States 33-17 in their semifinal while Samoa had edged host South Africa 10-7 in the other semifinal.

The United States claimed the bronze medal in Cape Town by beating South Africa 22-14 for third.

That result lifted the United States to fourth on the points table.