Four world champion Black Ferns named for Hamilton Sevens, Stacey Fluhler recovers from ankle injury

The Hamilton Sevens will be New Zealand's last World Sevens Series tournament for the foreseeable future.

Four of the world champion Black Ferns will make their return to sevens this weekend for New Zealand’s first World Series event since 2020.

Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Sarah Hirini have all been named in the Black Ferns sevens’ squad of 13 for the Hamilton Sevens.

That quartet didn’t feature in the season’s opening two events in Dubai and Cape Town last month because they were on an extended break after last year’s home Rugby World Cup win in 15s with the Black Ferns.

Team-mate Ruby Tui wasn’t in contention this week while she weighs up what’s next in her career.

READ MORE:

* International Sevens teams enjoy Hamilton's best ahead of tournament

* 'Absolutely gutted': Black Ferns star laments NZ's World Sevens Series snubbing

* Newly opened Pasifika site eyes rugby and expansion opportunities

* Carlos Spencer's son Payton among new signings for All Blacks Sevens squad

* Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: That big concussion, wedding nerves and a sad farewell



Hirini returns as captain when the reigning Olympic champions face Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Great Britain in their pool matches in the women’s tournament on Saturday.

Fluhler has been selected after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the World Cup final victory over England last November, but Kelly Brazier (calf) and Mahina Paul are unavailable because of injury.

Fitzpatrick was one of the Black Ferns’ players of the tournament in the midfield but is back in sevens with an eye on next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Hamilton tournament is the third of the women’s World Series this season but will be the last played in New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

New Zealand has lost hosting rights from next year after World Rugby shortened the season, a decision which sevens star Fluhler said left them “absolutely gutted”.

Fitzpatrick said they were trying to look at the loss of a home tournament differently, although the disappointment remains.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler, left, and Theresa Fitzpatrick, right, at training this week for the Hamilton Sevens.

“We're trying to change the way we look at it and make it a celebration of the 21 years that is has been in New Zealand. It will be an exciting and awesome event for everyone who's going to come,” Fitzpatrick said.

The World Series wasn’t held in New Zealand in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has been an annual event on the rugby calendar since it was first held in Wellington in 2000, with a women’s tournament added alongside the men’s for the first time in 2020.

For this year’s men’s event, Regan Ware and Joe Webber have been picked for their 50th World Series tournament in the All Blacks sevens’ 13-man squad.

“It makes me feel old,” Ware said of the milestone.

“To put this jersey on so many times is an honour. Look at the guys who have played 50 tournaments. It's crazy to think I'll be part of this crew.”

The All Blacks sevens play Tonga, Australia and Great Britain in their pool matches on Saturday.

“It's good to be back after three years away. Everyone is excited to play in front of their families and friends,” Ware said.

The All Blacks sevens have several players unavailable because of injury – Andrew Knewstubb, Kitiona Vai, Scott Curry, Tim Mikkelson and Tone Ng Shiu – and Tepaea Cook-Savage is absent this weekend because of an illness.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Regan Ware, pictured at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will bring up 50 World Series tournaments in Hamilton.

They are third in the standings after three rounds on 44 points after finishing ninth in Hong Kong, third in Dubai and second in Cape Town, trailing the joint leaders, Samoa and South Africa, by only three points.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns sevens are tied for first with Australia, the reigning series, Commonwealth Games and world champions, on 38 points after two rounds of the women’s series.

They lost last month’s Dubai final to the Aussies but beat them in the following week’s Cape Town decider.

Both New Zealand teams won the respective Hamilton Sevens titles in 2020 before the World Series was impacted by Covid-19.

Each missed out on gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and had to settle for bronze medals, as well as losing in the finals of the Sevens World Cup.

Squads for Hamilton Sevens

All Blacks sevens: Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sam Dickson (c), Amanaki Nicole, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Che Clark, Sione Molia, Roderick Solo, Regan Ware.

Black Ferns sevens: Niall Guthrie, Stacey Fluhler, Michaela Blyde, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Alena Saili, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Sarah Hirini (c), Risi Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller, Tenika Willison.