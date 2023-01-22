All Blacks sevens survive yellow card to edge Ireland, Fiji knocked out in Hamilton quarterfinals

All Blacks sevens captain Sam Dickson touching down for their first try against Ireland.

The All Blacks sevens have advanced to the Hamilton Sevens semifinals after sneaking past Ireland 10-5 in Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Dylan Collier was sinbinned with four minutes left to give the Irish a player advantage for two minutes, but the hosts survived with six players before Brady Rush’s late match-winning try at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Ireland were ninth in the tight men’s series before Hamilton and made last month’s final in Dubai, losing to South Africa.

New Zealand sat third after three rounds of this season’s World Series and are in a good position to climb to first, but they have a tough semifinal to come against France at 2:48pm.

Neither of the joint leaders, Samoa and South Africa, have qualified for the semifinals in Hamilton.

Aaron O’Sullivan gave Ireland the lead in the first minute when the All Blacks sevens made a sloppy start.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dylan Collier, centre, begins marching off after being shown a yellow card.

But captain Sam Dickson touched down in New Zealand’s first attack as Akuila Rokolisoa brushed off two Irish tacklers.

The All Blacks sevens were more dominant around the ruck, winning turnovers, but they were locked at 5-5 at half-time.

An Irish turnover did lead to the attack for Collier’s yellow card when he was sinbinned for killing the ball.

New Zealand managed to soak up the seconds with one player less and regained possession at a crucial time with another turnover penalty.

Collier returned from the sinbin in time for Rush’s try in the final minute when the All Blacks sevens found space down the right.

They went through Saturday’s opening day unbeaten, after defeating Tonga, Australia and Great Britain to top their pool, and are one match away from the final.

Meanwhile, in a blow for day two’s atmosphere, crowd favourites Fiji were knocked out in the quarterfinals after losing 19-10 to Argentina.

The Olympic champions were punished for their ill-discipline, losing Viwa Naduvalo to a yellow card which Argentina capitalised on.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Agustin Fraga celebrating one of Argentina’s try in their quarterfinal win against Fiji.

For the first time this weekend, thousands of Fijians packed in the stands were silent for one of their tries.

Jeremaia Matana’s consolation with the last play was too little, too late. Their stunned supporters knew it.

The United States and Argentina will contest the second men’s semifinal at 3:12pm.

The Hamilton Sevens is the last World Series tournament in New Zealand for the foreseeable future after World Rugby cut Aotearoa from its list of hosts from next season.

Hamilton Sevens, finals day

Sunday’s men’s quarterfinals: France 22-17 South Africa, Argentina 19-10 Fiji, United States 28-14 Australia, New Zealand 10-5 Ireland.

Semifinals: France v New Zealand at 2:48pm, Argentina v United States at 3:12pm.