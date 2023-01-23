All Blacks sevens coach suggests World Rugby might rethink dropping NZ as hosts after 'awesome' Hamilton event

Brady Rush was this close to scoring the winning try for the All Blacks sevens, but he was denied by the TMO.

All Blacks sevens coach Clark Laidlaw says World Rugby might be rethinking their contentious call to cut New Zealand as World Series hosts after Sunday’s dramatic finale in Hamilton.

However, he accepts they won’t, after the governing body decided in December that New Zealand will not be staging its World Series from next season, and he was equally measured about the late TMO decision that went against his side in their 14-12 defeat to Argentina in the men’s decider of the Hamilton Sevens.

Brady Rush appeared to have won the trophy for the All Blacks sevens at the death when he chased down Roderick Solo’s grubber kick on the last play.

Rush celebrated, as well as the joyous home crowd of more than 19,000 at FMG Stadium Waikato, but the TMO was always going to check this decisive moment.

Few had a clear view of Rush’s attempted grounding and the TMO’s closer look suggested he did not plant the bouncing ball down cleanly, although it was tight.

The TMO ruled that Rush had knocked on and Argentina’s ecstatic players began celebrating a first series title in New Zealand.

SKY SPORT Tournament hosts scored six unanswered tries to make the men’s decider.

Controversial? Perhaps. Either way, Laidlaw and his skipper, Sam Dickson, were relaxed about the ruling in the aftermath of losing a topsy-turvy final that was only decided by one conversion.

Rush was gutted nonetheless. He scored the winning try in the quarterfinal against Ireland and was nearly the hero again.

“I couldn't really see. What I would say is that's sevens,” Laidlaw said.

“We had opportunities to put the game away. They had opportunities to come back into it.

“I'm not sure if it was a forward pass they pulled up at that scrum [in the first half when Argentina had an overlap].

“What I've learned over the past five years is to try to stay calm over those decisions. It's not always easy.

“We're disappointed to lose. We could have won it, and maybe did win it, but all in all, it was a reasonably successful weekend to make a final.

“You have to take your hat off for Argentina.”

The All Blacks sevens led 12-0 in the first half despite losing Joe Webber to the sinbin for a high tackle.

However, Argentina stormed back after the break with two converted tries and were worthy winners after they beat Olympic champions Fiji and the United States to reach the New Zealand final for the first time.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks sevens coach Clark Laidlaw hopes they can keep hosting a sevens tournament in New Zealand.

The All Blacks sevens still climbed to the top of the series standings by reaching the final, with a two-point lead before next weekend’s Sydney Sevens.

The build-up to the return of the Hamilton tournament, after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, was dominated by disappointment because of World Rugby’s decision to drop New Zealand as hosts for the foreseeable future.

Laidlaw said there has been an “awesome” atmosphere in Hamilton, inspired by fans from the Pacific and New Zealand.

Fiji’s loud, passionate support has overwhelmingly dominated the crowds in Hamilton’s four tournaments since 2018.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Fijians fans have dominated the crowds at the Hamilton Sevens.

This year’s tournament was New Zealand’s 22nd after Wellington hosted the World Series between 2000 and 2017.

“If I'm World Rugby, I'm thinking 'why don't we have a tournament here'. We've talked about it all week,” Laidlaw said.

“The atmosphere that's generated for the Pacific fans... I thought they were amazing. I'm not sure if I've heard an atmosphere like that when we've played here.

“Look, [World Rugby] have made their decision. They're not going to change that now. We'll have to live with that.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Argentina’s players celebrating their maiden series victory in New Zealand.

“Hopefully, wherever it goes, if it goes to Sydney, we can get some crowds there and generate the same kind of atmosphere.”

Laidlaw stressed that New Zealand Rugby were “very supportive” of sevens and said they would make a push for their own tournament once World Rugby reveals its schedule for the next season.

“They know we need to get sevens here,” he said.

“We've already started planning behind the scenes about bringing tournaments here.”