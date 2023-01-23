Carlos Spencer's son Payton named in All Blacks Sevens squad for Sydney

Hosts were dominant throughout and too good for the US in the women's decider.

High school rugby prodigy Payton Spencer will go from boys to men when he likely makes his All Blacks Sevens debut this weekend.

Payton, the son of former All Black and Blues great Carlos Spencer has been included in the travelling squad for the next stop on the World Series circuit, this weekend’s Sydney tournament.

Being named in head coach Clark Laidlaw’s squad – that lost a dramatic final on a TMO review with time up on the clock in Hamilton – for Sydney completes a rapid rise for the son of a gun.

The 18-year-old, fresh out of Hamilton Boys’ High School, was one of three new All Blacks Sevens signings announced, just a week ago, alongside Xavier Tito-Harris and Tepaea Cook-Savage.

Payton Spencer was a standout in a talent-stacked backline for Hamilton Boys’ that won the National First XV Championship before going on to win the World Schools Championship First XV final over South Africa’s Grey College in Thailand last month.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Payton Spencer makes a break in the national secondary schools first XV semifinals.

Taranaki’s Lewis Ormond returns to the squad after missing the final New Zealand tournament in Hamilton at the weekend.

Black Ferns Sevens head coach Cory Sweeney has made just one change for Sydney from the squad that won in Hamilton, with Tysha Ikenasio replacing Alena Saili after the latter sustained a calf injury.

All Blacks Sevens squad: Akuila Rokolisoa, Amanaki Nicole, Brady Rush, Che Clark, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Lewis Ormond, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Payton Spencer, Regan Ware, Roderick Solo, Sam Dickson, Sione Molia.

Black Ferns Sevens squad: Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Jorja Miller, Michaela Blyde, Niall Guthrie, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka, Stacey Fluhler, Tenika Willison, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Tysha Ikenasio.