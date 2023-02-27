Leroy Carter stars as All Blacks Sevens beat Argentina to win title in Los Angeles

A late try to Brady Rush guarantees New Zealand victory at the Los Angeles Sevens.

The All Blacks Sevens, with Leroy Carter in superb form and scoring two tries, conquered Argentina 22-12 in Los Angeles to claim another world series crown on Monday.

The victory over the South Americans in the final has ensured the New Zealanders have won back-to-back titles in the series, after triumphing over South Africa in the final in Sydney a month ago.

The win in Los Angeles was also sweet for another reason.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Argentina's Joaquin Pellandini, centre, is tackled by New Zealand's Leroy Carter during the final in Los Angeles.

The All Blacks Sevens were bitterly disappointed to lose to Argentina in a dramatic final in Hamilton on January 22, the last time the tournament was held in New Zealand, when they were denied by the television match official in the final moments of the game.

This result might not have been enough to completely erase that painful memory, but the New Zealanders would still have been immensely satisfied to issue some payback.

The All Blacks Sevens' aggression in the breakdown, Sam Dickson epitomised his value in this department, was evident in the opening minutes when a turnover led to Moses Leo launching a 90m run to score the first try of the match.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP New Zealand's Brady Rush scored a late try to seal the victory against Argentina.

A defensive lapse from Argentina was all the men in black needed to remind them how dangerous they could be with the ball, and Carter put the hammer down to accelerate down the left-hand lane and score.

But the best was yet to come from Carter.

When his team-mates boldly elected to run the ball from their own line, Carter was fed the ball in space on the other side of the park and finished off a spectacular move by leaving a defender trailing in his wake.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP New Zealand's Lewis Ormond scores during the 33-17 win over Australia in the semifinal in Los Angeles.

The All Blacks Sevens were up 17-0 at halftime, and appeared set to dominate in the second half.

Then came the fightback from Argentina, with two tries to close the gap to just five points with 90 seconds remaining.

A massive error by Argentina from the kick-off after their second try proved costly, and the New Zealanders chewed up the clock and Brady Rush scored a late try to seal the win.

The win means New Zealand extended its lead at the top of the world series standings; they sit on 107 points followed by Argentina and South Africa, each on 86. Fiji is fourth on 84. This was the sixth leg of the series.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP New Zealand's Leroy Carter on his way to scoring a try ahead of Australia's Nathan Lawson during the semi.

Earlier on Monday the New Zealanders beat Australia 33-17 in the semi, and Great Britain 24-12 in the quarterfinal.

Despite losing 14-7 to the Brian Lima-coached Samoa team in their final pool game on Sunday, All Blacks Sevens displayed admirable mental fortitude to put that result behind them in the sudden-death matches.

Although victories over Chile and hosts USA in the opening two games guaranteed safe passage into the playoffs, the Kiwis would have accepted a big improvement was required for their quarterfinal against Great Britain.