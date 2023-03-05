Black Ferns Sevens cruise into quarterfinals at Vancouver World Series event

Jorja Miller and the Black Ferns Sevens have powered into the quarterfinals of the Vancouver World Series tournament.

The Black Ferns Sevens have cruised into the quarterfinals at the World Series tournament in Vancouver.

After a sublime opening day on Saturday (NZ time) where they crushed newcomers Colombia 60-0 and thrashed Great Britain 43-7, the New Zealand women only had to avoid anything worse than a 73-point defeat to Fiji in their final pool game on Sunday (NZT) to finish top of Pool A.

And indeed the virtually impossible never threatened to happen, with the series-leading Kiwis completing a pool sweep with their 24-7 victory over the sixth-ranked Fijians.

Michaela Blyde set the tone with a brilliant track-back tackle and then the opening try soon after, in the third minute.

Jorja Miller went close and popped for captain Sarah Hirini to go over, before Jazmin Felix-Hotham then scored on the stroke of halftime to give NZ a 17-0 lead at the break.

Straight after halftime Blyde powered away down the right touch to bag her second and while Fiji got on the board with a fine half-field effort from Lavena Cavuru in the 12th minute, it was too little too late.

It did, however, prove crucial in the end for Fiji to avoid a repeat matchup with the Kiwis in the quarterfinals, as their -1 points differential in the end had them finish as the best third-placed side.

New Zealand will face Canada – ranked 10th in the series – in the quarterfinals, after the Canadians' 31-7 win over Brazil saw them finish as the second-best third-place team, with their points differential -2.

Fiji will instead take on Australia, while the United States will play Great Britain, and France will do battle with Ireland.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks Sevens face Samoa at 11.13am (NZT) in their final pool game.

On the back of 52-0 and 17-7 opening-day wins over the United States and Spain, respectively, the Kiwi men will top their pool with anything better than a 26-point defeat to Samoa