Black Ferns Sevens scrape into semifinals at Vancouver World Series event

The Black Ferns Sevens have scraped their way into the last four at the World Series tournament in Vancouver after holding on for a thrilling 10-5 quarterfinal win over hosts Canada.

After a sublime opening day on Saturday (NZT) where they crushed newcomers Colombia 60-0 and thrashed Great Britain 43-7, the series-leading New Zealand women had carried that into day two with a comfortable 24-7 win over Fiji in their final pool game.

That earned them a quarterfinal clash with the Canadians, ranked a lowly 10th in the standings, who finished as the second-best third-ranked side, and who had faced the Kiwis in training during the week.

Kelly Brazier had the honour of leading the side out, in what was her 200th match, on a night where she was celebrating the arrival of her second child back in New Zealand, and her team ensured it would indeed be a memorable occasion for her – but only just.

The women in black had quickly quietened the home crowd, opened the scoring in just the second minute when Tyla Nathan-Wong dropped Portia Woodman-Wickliffe under, and the veteran speedster surged away to the left corner, and had taken a 10-0 lead to halftime after Michaela Blyde had also blazed her way through.

But after Brazier went close to opening the second-half scoring, the momentum all turned when Keyara Wardley came up with a huge defensive ruck turnover.

DARRYL DYCK/AP Portia Woodman-Wickliffe looks to get past Talei Qalo Wilson in the Black Ferns Sevens’ win over Fiji.

A few seconds later Blyde was sin-binned for a high tackle, and it was that lady Wardley who then got Canada on the board, in the fourth minute of the second spell.

New Zealand, who had won 42 of 46 quarterfinals going into it, last losing one in 2019, were then forced to scramble on defence through the closing stages.

Olivia De Couvreur looked for all money like scoring, or setting up, the game-levelling try, only for Risi Pouri-Lane to produce a brilliant tackle which saw the ball dislodged, and her team was off the hook.

They still had to work hard near their own line to kill the game in the final seconds, though, as the Canadians fired up on defence, and almost forced a turnover, before captain Sarah Hirini was able to boot the ball over the dead-ball line to cap immense relief.

The Black Ferns Sevens will face France in their semifinal, on Monday at 10.26am (NZT), after the French pipped Ireland 12-10 in their quarter. Australia will meet the United States in the other semifinal.

The victory means the Black Ferns Sevens have now qualified for the sevens competition at next year’s summer Olympics in Paris.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks Sevens will face Australia in their quarterfinal, at 5.35pm on Sunday (NZT), after the series-leaders’ hot form continued.

On the back of 52-0 and 17-7 opening-day wins over the United States and Spain, respectively, they then only had to achieve something better than a 26-point defeat to Samoa in order to top their pool.

And, against a Samoan side who had beaten them in pool play last weekend in Los Angeles, and had won three of the four contests this season, they enjoyed a slice of revenge, with a commanding 40-5 victory.

DARRYL DYCK/AP Ngarohi McGarvey-Black gets clear of the Samoan defence in the All Blacks Sevens’ big victory.

With regular captain Sam Dickson sitting the game out, Joe Webber took the leadership, and led from the front, bagging a hat-trick of tries.

He opened the scoring after two minutes when latching onto a Leroy Carter kick, then, after Ngarohi McGarvey-Black powered his way over on the back of Samoa indiscipline, Webber had his second after the halftime hooter when a quick underarm lineout throw had Carter popping for him to burst onto.

While Samoa opened the scoring in the second stanza, through Paul Scanlan, NZ were quick to hit back, with Webber pouncing on a loose ball to surge in for his third, before Brady Rush got on the scoresheet and then Akuila Rokolisoa completed the rout with a brilliant length-of-the-field effort.

The other quarter lineups are Great Britain v France, Argentina v Fiji, and Ireland v United States, as South Africa missed the final eight for the first time this season.