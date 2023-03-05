NZ sevens teams cruise into quarterfinals at Vancouver World Series event

Both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have cruised into the quarterfinals at the World Series tournament in Vancouver after each recorded comfortable wins in their final pool games on Sunday (NZ time).

After a sublime opening day on Saturday (NZT) where they crushed newcomers Colombia 60-0 and thrashed Great Britain 43-7, the New Zealand women only had to avoid anything worse than a 73-point defeat to Fiji on Sunday to finish top of Pool A.

And indeed the virtually impossible never threatened to happen, with the series-leading Kiwis completing a pool sweep with their 24-7 victory over the sixth-ranked Fijians.

Michaela Blyde set the tone with a brilliant track-back tackle and then the opening try soon after, in the third minute, before Jorja Miller popped for captain Sarah Hirini to flop over, then Jazmin Felix-Hotham slid in on the stroke of halftime to give NZ a 17-0 lead at the break.

Straight after halftime Blyde powered away down the right touch to bag her second and while Fiji got on the board with a fine half-field effort from Lavena Cavuru in the 12th minute, it was too little too late.

It did, however, prove crucial in the end for Fiji to avoid a repeat matchup with the Kiwis in the quarterfinals, as their -1 points differential in the end had them finish as the best third-placed side.

DARRYL DYCK/AP Portia Woodman-Wickliffe looks to get past Talei Qalo Wilson in the Black Ferns Sevens’ win over Fiji.

New Zealand will face Canada – ranked 10th in the series – in the quarterfinals, at 1.34pm (NZT), after the Canadians' 31-7 win over Brazil saw them finish as the second-best third-place team, with their points differential -2.

Fiji will instead take on Australia, while the United States will play Great Britain, and France will do battle with Ireland.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks Sevens, on the back of 52-0 and 17-7 opening-day wins over the United States and Spain, respectively, only had to achieve something better than a 26-point defeat to Samoa in order to top their pool.

And, against a Samoan side who had beaten them in pool play last weekend in Los Angeles, and had won three of the four contests this season, they enjoyed a slice of revenge, with a 40-5 victory.

With regular captain Sam Dickson sitting the game out, Joe Webber took the leadership, and led from the front, bagging a hat-trick of tries.

He opened the scoring after two minutes when latching onto a Leroy Carter kick, then, after Ngarohi McGarvey-Black powered his way over on the back of Samoa indiscipline, Webber had his second after the halftime hooter when a quick underarm lineout throw had Carter popping for him to burst onto.

While Samoa opened the scoring in the second stanza, through Paul Scanlan, NZ were quick to hit back, with Webber pouncing on a loose ball to surge in for his third, before Brady Rush got on the scoresheet and then Akuila Rokolisoa completed the rout with a brilliant length-of-the-field effort.

The All Blacks Sevens will face Australia in their quarterfinal, at 5.35pm (NZT), with the other quarter lineups being Great Britain v France, Argentina v Fiji, and Ireland v United States, as South Africa missed the final eight for the first time this season.