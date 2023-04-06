Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini to play in Japan in between sevens seasons

Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini will play in Japan in between the global sevens seasons before returning for her side’s defence of Olympic gold at next year’s Paris Games.

New Zealand Rugby said the 30-year-old will take “a short-term sabbatical” to play for the Mie Pearls in the Taiyo Seimei Women’s Sevens Series between May and July.

It will not interrupt with her commitments with the Black Ferns sevens because she heads to Japan once the World Sevens Series ends in Toulouse on May 14 and will return to New Zealand for their Olympic campaign.

The next series is scheduled to start in December but dates or locations haven’t been confirmed.

Hirini has also played 17 tests in 15s as a loose forward and won two World Cups with the Black Ferns in 2017 and 2022, but she has long been a part of the sevens programme which she joined in 2013.

After starring in last year’s World Cup triumph on home soil, she returned to sevens and has confirmed she was sticking with that through to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I am stoked to be able to have the opportunity to head over to Japan and play for the Mie Pearls,” Hirini said in a statement.

“Japan is an amazing country, from their culture to their people it will be an incredible experience, and one which my husband, Connor, and I are exceptionally grateful for.”

She skippered the Black Ferns sevens to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but they have not won gold in the pinnacle events since, losing to Australia twice last year to finish with bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and as runners-up at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

However, the Black Ferns sevens are all but certain to win this season’s World Series because they lead the standing by 16 points ahead of its final leg in Toulouse.

They have won five tournaments in a row after losing against Australia in the final of the season’s first leg in Dubai and beat the Aussies 26-17 in last Sunday’s Hong Kong decider.

Their next main event is the Olympics next July and their campaign through to Paris begins once the new series resumes in December.

New Zealand will not stage a leg of the sevens series for the foreseeable future after losing hosting rights.