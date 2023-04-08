All Blacks sevens into Singapore Sevens quarterfinals after breezing through pool play

Sione Molia celebrated his 50th series tournament with two tries against Australia.

The All Blacks sevens are through to the quarterfinals of Singapore Sevens after wins over Hong Kong, Australia and South Africa on Saturday.

The New Zealanders lead the World Sevens Series standings and winning the title in Singapore would guarantee their place at next year’s Paris Olympics, with the top four qualifying automatically.

They still needed Cody Vai’s late score to see off an injury-hit South African side 12-7 to top Pool A.

South Africa needed to win by 30 to squeeze into the quarterfinals with Australia, and deny New Zealand, and led after five minutes with Mfundo Ndhlovu’s try before Dylan Collier levelled the scores on half-time.

Kiwi stalwart Sione Molia celebrated his 50th series tournament with two tries – the first inside 14sec – in their earlier 24-12 win over the Aussies.

Nathan Lawson replied to Molia’s first-half double with a breakaway for Australia, but speedster Moses Leo improved New Zealand’s lead to 19-7 at half-time.

Lawson responded with another before Lewis Ormond clinched victory for the Kiwis in the final minute after wonderful handling.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images The All Blacks sevens celebrating a try against Hong Kong in the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

The Kiwis led the series standings by 21 points before Singapore and thrashed Hong Kong 47-0 in their opening fixture on Saturday.

After winning last weekend’s Hong Kong Sevens, the All Blacks sevens will play Great Britain in their quarterfinal on Sunday at 5:24pm (NZ time).

There are two more legs of the men’s series to come in May, in Toulouse and London.