New Zealand's sevens teams on the verge of clinching World Series titles before Olympic season

All Blacks sevens and Black Ferns sevens were both winners at the Hong Kong Sevens in March.

Toulouse Sevens: All Blacks sevens and Black Ferns sevens. Where: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse. When: Friday to Monday (NZ time). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport.

New Zealand’s sevens teams are on the verge of beginning the next Olympic season as World Series champions and should start 2024 as big favourites to win the game’s ultimate prize in Paris.

If results go their way, the All Blacks sevens and the Black Ferns sevens will clinch the respective series titles at this weekend’s Toulouse Sevens, with the Kiwi women’s side all but certain to regain the trophy from Australia in the last leg of their season.

With Olympic qualification assured, each finish their campaigns this month and return for the start of an extended pre-season in August. The next series begins in December when the season will build towards sevens’ flagship event – the Olympic Games in the French capital next July.

The men’s team, led by Clark Laidlaw, might have to wait another round to win the title – in their final tournament at next weekend’s London Sevens – but victory in Toulouse will guarantee their first outright series triumph in nine years.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Clark Laidlaw is poised to lead the All Blacks sevens to a series title.

That drought might seem surprising given New Zealand’s historical sevens success, but Fiji and South Africa were the dominant forces until the series was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Granted, the All Blacks sevens were declared winners in 2020 but only once the series was cancelled because of the pandemic. They were the leaders with four tournaments to play.

Laidlaw, the coach since 2017, took them to Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup wins in 2018, before losing to Fiji to finish with silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and ticking off a series success would be a positive step before attempting to win Olympic gold for the first time in Paris.

“The really pleasing thing is we will have had 11 tournaments after a three-week off-season, it's definitely the most competitive the series has ever been, and many of the core teams have made quarterfinals and semifinals,” Laidlaw said.

“To win it this year would be unreal.”

Neither Kiwi side were capable of winning last season’s series. They joined it too late after missing the opening tournaments because of Covid-enforced travel restrictions and Australia won both the men’s and women’s titles.

The All Blacks sevens have not won a completed series since they were led by former master coach Sir Gordon Tietjens, in 2014, and the only players in the Toulouse squad from that season are Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson.

Mikkelson, 36, is poised to play his 100th international tournament for the All Blacks sevens in Toulouse and their chances of sealing the series will become clearer over the weekend.

At this stage, there are permutations aplenty, but four tournament victories from the last five has them in pole position and 24 points clear of second-placed Argentina – 22 are awarded to the winners of each men’s event.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Tim Mikkelson wil be playing his 100th international tournament for the All Blacks sevens in Toulouse (FILE PHOTO).

As for the Black Ferns sevens, who have been collecting titles more regularly, with six from nine attempts since the women’s series began in 2012-13, their equation is more straightforward.

They lead second-placed Australia by 16 points. Reaching the Toulouse quarterfinals will guarantee their seventh series title.

Like the All Blacks sevens, they were beaten to gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games (bronze) in Coventry and Sevens World Cup (runners-up) in Cape Town. They lost to Australia on both occasions in the semifinal and final respectively.

Corey Sweeney, who became the sole Black Ferns sevens coach after sharing the role with Allan Bunting until the Tokyo Olympics, said those setbacks had given them more drive to succeed after not winning the major events since their Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Stacey Waaka scoring against Great Britain for the Black Ferns sevens in Hong Kong.

“We had a tough year [last season] when we got a couple of results where we felt like we didn't perform as well as we could have,” Sweeney said.

“We’ll try to win every game and perform as well as we can.”

They have retained the core of the squad which has brought them so much success, such as Kelly Brazier, Michaela Blyde, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, captain Sarah Hirini, Stacey Waaka and Tyla Nathan-Wong.

An injured Blyde will miss the Toulouse tournament. It will also be Niall Guthrie’s last before she switches codes to play for the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW.

1 NEWS Niall Guthrie has signed a deal with the Gold Coast Titans, signalling an end to her glittering sevens career.

Toulouse Sevens

Black Ferns sevens (matches in NZ time)

Friday, 9.06pm: Black Ferns sevens v Poland

Saturday, 2.36am: Black Ferns sevens v United States

Saturday, 8.21pm: Black Ferns sevens v Canada

Squad: Alena Saili, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Jorja Miller, Kelly Brazier, Mahina Paul, Manaia Nuku, Niall Guthrie, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Sarah Hirini (capt), Shiray Kaka, Stacey Waaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Tysha Ikenasio.

Quarterfinals from Sunday, 1:26am (TBC); semifinals from Sunday, 7:44pm (TBC); final on Monday, 3:26am (TBC)

Women’s World Series standings (top 10): New Zealand 118 points, Australia 102, United States 90, France 78, Ireland 64, Fiji 62, Great Britain 60, Canada 36, Japan 28, Spain 24.

All Blacks sevens (matches in NZ time)

Friday, 11.29pm: All Blacks sevens v Canada

Saturday, 4.16am: All Blacks sevens v Kenya

Saturday, 10.43pm: All Blacks sevens v Uruguay

Squad: Scott Curry, Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Sam Dickson (capt), Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Che Clark, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Sione Molia, Tim Mikkelson, Roderick Solo, Regan Ware.

Quarterfinals from Sunday, 3:38am (TBC); semifinals from Sunday, 11:32pm (TBC); final on Monday, 3:56am (TBC)

Men’s World Series standings (top 10): New Zealand 164 points, Argentina 140, Fiji 130, France 122, Australia 112, Samoa 111, South Africa 106, United States 94, Ireland 92, Great Britain 84.