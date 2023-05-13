Black Ferns sevens crowned World Series champions after opening with wins at Toulouse Sevens

The Black Ferns sevens have been crowned World Series champions after winning their opening matches at the Toulouse Sevens on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

They only needed to reach the quarterfinals to win the women’s series in the season’s final tournament and made the last eight after beating Poland 50-0 and the United States 31-12.

In the men’s tournament, the All Blacks sevens also started with two victories against Canada (29-12) and Kenya (31-5).

MORE TO COME