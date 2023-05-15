All Blacks sevens clinch World Series title in Toulouse, Black Ferns sevens make it a Kiwi double

The All Blacks sevens are World Series champions (FILE PHOTO) after winning in Toulouse.

The All Blacks sevens have clinched the men’s World Series title outright for the first time in nine years after victory at the Toulouse Sevens on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

They beat Argentina 24-19 in the final at Stade Ernest-Wallon to win the series with a tournament to spare.

Roderick Solo scored the decisive try in extra-time after an expert finish in the corner that was awarded after a tense TMO review, but the young speedster just managed to remain in the field of play to start the Kiwi celebrations.

It’s the first time the All Blacks sevens have won a completed series since 2014, with their last series win only coming in 2020 when the season was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, when they led the standings with four tournaments to play.

This season’s triumph will be much sweeter for Clark Laidlaw’s side after winning five of the 10 tournaments before next weekend’s London finale in the men’s competition.

They edged hosts France 19-14 in the semifinals to meet second-placed Argentina in the decider in France.

Neither could win a close final in normal time after three tries apiece left the score at 19-19, with Regan Ware, Akuila Rokolisoa and Solo crossing for the New Zealanders.

However, Solo’s second try in the second minute of extra-time made it five tournament wins from six since losing to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens final in January, with victories following in Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Toulouse.

It was the perfect tribute for veteran Tim Mikkelson, who was playing his 100th tournament for the All Blacks sevens in Toulouse, and leaves the Kiwi team in a strong position for next season which concludes with the Paris Olympics next July.

Mike Lee/World Rugby/Photosport Stacey Waaka on the run against the United States in Toulouse.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns sevens had already sealed the women’s series over the weekend and were also winners in Toulouse to make it a Kiwi double.

They beat the United States 19-14 in the final for their sixth successive tournament success to give Niall Guthrie the best send-off before she switches codes and joins the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW.

The Olympic champion Kiwis were trailing 14-0 against the United States after they knocked out hosts France in the semifinals.

However, they scored three unanswered tries, with a Stacey Waaka double either side of Jazmin Felix Hotham’s effort, to finish the women’s season in style.