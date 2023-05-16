New Zealand teams gain sevens supremacy ahead of huge Olympic season

The All Blacks sevens won the men's series in Toulouse to match the success of the Black Ferns sevens.

ANALYSIS: There is no doubting New Zealand’s sevens supremacy before the next, long season finishes with what promises to be the biggest event in the game’s history.

The Paris Olympics will feature the third edition of an Olympic sevens tournament at the Summer Games in July 2024 when 80,000 – mostly noisy, whistling French fans – are expected to fill the famous Stade de France for the medal matches.

It’s an intimidating atmosphere and could be the largest crowd ever seen for sevens.

Antoine Dupont, the former men’s world player of the year, is among the French 15s stars who have declared an interest in switching to sevens for the Olympics after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

With sevens only played at a small venue on its Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, and with no crowds at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because of Covid-19, Paris will be the talk of the global circuit once the next World Series begins in December.

Mike Lee/Photosport via World Rugby Niall Guthrie, centre, lifting the series trophy for the Black Ferns sevens in her final tournament.

At this stage, the dominant teams best positioned for Olympic glory are Kiwi, with the All Blacks sevens and the Black Ferns sevens both clinching the respective men’s and women’s series titles at the Toulose Sevens at the weekend.

They have reached supremacy after neither had the chance of winning their last series because Covid-enforced travel restrictions prevented them from competing for the whole season.

But the return of the circuit in full since the Dubai Sevens last December has firmly outlined that both teams in black are back on top after stumbling at last year’s two major events, the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens World Cup.

A return of a bronze medal and second place at the World Cup did not satisfy either side, yet their response has been emphatic.

Starting with the All Blacks sevens, their success might be more significant because it’s the first time they have won a completed series since 2014.

They were only declared series winners in 2020 once Covid-19 wiped out the season.

All Blacks sevens coach Clark Laidlaw believes the latest series, which still has one leg to go in London next weekend, is the most competitive it’s ever been.

While they have won five of the 10 tournaments, the other five have been won by four sides, with an improving Argentinian team who are tracking to finish second with two victories, and Australia, Samoa and South Africa have won one each.

Mike Lee/Photosport via World Rugby Regan Ware, left, celebrating a try with Leroy Carter at the Toulouse Sevens.

In third and fourth respectively, France and Olympic champions Fiji have not won any. Eight teams have reached at least one final, including the aforementioned and Ireland.

However, it’s Laidlaw’s team who have been the consistency kings in reaching seven finals and winning five to seal their 14th series victory since the men’s competition started in 1999/2000.

That’s been achieved, too, with a troubling injury list including key players such as Scott Curry, Andrew Knewstubb and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, thrusting younger, untested talent into the spotlight for opportunities sooner than the coaches might have liked.

Yet the emergence of young guns like Leroy Carter, Moses Leo and Toulouse match winner Roderick Solo might be the most pleasing aspect of an outstanding season.

As for the Black Ferns sevens, whose only genuine threat for the series title has been Australia, their returning to winning ways after last year’s losses to the Aussies in the big events has been decisive.

Six tournament wins from seven and the rise of the rookie of the season, Jorja Miller, to complement the seasoned core led by captain Sarah Hirini has re-established their superiority in winning a seventh series title since the women’s competition started in 2012/13.

Mike Lee/Photosport via World Rugby Sarah Hirini leading the Black Ferns sevens’ attack in Toulouse.

As satisfying as completing a series win might be after slogging through a season, it’s events like the Olympics that put sevens in the spotlight and the unpredictable nature of the sport means form could disappear down the streets of Paris.

Still, the Black Ferns sevens will return to France as the reigning Olympic champions.

The All Blacks sevens will be desperate to stand on top of the Olympic podium for the first time after finishing with silver in Tokyo.

They don’t want a colourful set of medals. They are winners. They want gold.

World Series standings

Men’s series (one tournament to play): New Zealand 186 points, Argentina 159, France 139, Fiji 138, Australia 125, Samoa 116, South Africa 116, Ireland 104, United States 95, Great Britain 94. Winners: New Zealand.

Final women’s series: New Zealand 138 points, Australia 118, United States 108, France 92, Ireland 74, Fiji 68, Great Britain 68, Japan 40, Canada 39, Spain 28. Winners: New Zealand.