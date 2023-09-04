He could still have Paris: Michael Hooper to sign sevens deal for Olympic Games

Michael Hooper poses in a Wallabies strip in June before his exclusion from Eddie Jones’ World Cup squad.

Discarded Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will get another chance at signing off in a gold jersey in a major tournament in Paris, with the veteran forward poised to accept a contract with Rugby Australia to play for the Aussie sevens team in 2024.

Hooper was a shock omission from Eddie Jones’ squad for the Rugby World Cup, after the coach elected not to select the 125-Test breakaway for the tournament in France due to a lingering calf injury that clouded his availability for the Wallabies’ opener against Georgia next Sunday morning (AEST) in Paris.

In an awkward twist, Hooper is still a prominent face at the Rugby World Cup, with organisers among the many caught out by Jones’ shock call; they put Hooper on the cover of the official tournament guide, as one of the world’s top five players.

Hooper will get the chance to take the field in Paris next year, however, at the Olympic Games.

The 31-year-old is set to re-sign with Rugby Australia for a further year and will join the Australian sevens program under coach John Manenti, according to informed sources who are unable to comment due to ongoing negotiations.

The deal would see Hooper play for the Australian team on the World Sevens Series circuit, including the new Perth Sevens in January, which has replaced the Sydney event. It would culminate in Hooper’s potential selection for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

SKY SPORT Wallabies captain Michael Hooper won the John Eales Medal for a record fourth time after a standout 2021 season.

Other test players to have played sevens at the Olympics include Sonny Bill Williams, Samu Kerevi, Cheslin Kolbe and Semi Radradra, and French superstar Antoine Dupont is also set to pursue selection in 2024. Quade Cooper and Nick Cummins both had a crack at making the 2016 squad, but didn’t make it.

Australia automatically qualified for Paris 2024 via a fifth-place finish in the World Sevens Series earlier this year.

The men’s sevens tournament begins at Stade de France two days before the Olympics begins on July 25, pauses for a day for the opening ceremony on July 26, and then resumes for medal games a day later. The women’s event runs between July 28-30.

The deal will continue Hooper’s career in Australia and could theoretically still see him in the frame for a recall to the Wallabies next year.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Michael Hooper with Eddie Jones at a press conference in Johannesburg in July.

With a five-year contract expiring at the end of 2023, Hooper first told the Sydney Morning Herald last year he was tempted by a switch to sevens for the Olympics, and refined his future options this year to retirement, playing overseas or sevens.

The prospect of a switch to sevens rugby, where super fit players endure torturous levels of training, held appeal for Hooper, along with the chance to help Australian win an Olympic gold medal.

“Certainly it would be a big change of my body comp [composition], and understanding of a different game, in a new environment. So yeah, there is certainly appeal there,” Hooper said in May.

With athleticism and skill, and natural pace and fitness, Hooper was backed to make a seamless switch to sevens by former Australian assistant sevens coach Stephen Hoiles. But it is Hooper’s leadership within a mostly young Australian squad that appealed to Hoiles the most.

“He is definitely one of the people who could succeed at that level ... the most important ingredient is almost the ability to stuff yourself in the hurt locker and stay there for 14 minutes, six times in a weekend,” Hoiles said.

“It doesn’t sound like much but it’s almost harder than 15s, where its intense but you get plenty of breaks. Hoops’ experience and mindset would help lift that squad, for sure. He has good skills and is a good reader of the game.”

Australia’s mens sevens team has finished eighth and seventh at the Olympic Games since it became part of the program at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.