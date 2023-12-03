Room-flipping and V undies: on-tour life with All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter

Leroy Carter is back in action with the All Blacks Sevens in Dubai this weekend.

When Leroy Carter was offered the chance to down tools as an electrical apprentice in favour of travelling the world with the All Blacks Sevens, the decision was a no-brainer.

And the budding sparky has quickly made a name for himself on the big stage – one of the finalists for the 2023 World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year following New Zealand’s World Series triumph.

However, the 24-year-old now knows touring life is, literally, not so glamorous.

Going into this third season with the team, starting in Dubai this weekend, Carter caught up with Stuff for a bit of Back Chat.

So, with your background, you can claim to be, the ‘bright spark’ of the team, then, and have you helped the boys out with a few jobs at their homes?

I wouldn’t say that, Akuila’s [Rokolisoa] probably a better sparky than I am, but I try.

Straight out of school [Tauranga Boys’ College], I started doing my apprenticeship, which was good. I’ve probably done two full years, and then the rugby started kicking off.

I’m guessing when it comes to that stuff now. I’d probably put the boys in more of a hole. I think Akuila’s done a bit of work on the boys’ houses, I try and stay away from it.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Akuila Rokolisoa and Leroy Carter are two ‘bright sparks’ in the New Zealand men’s sevens team.

Speaking of Akuila, you two were the NZ finalists for world player of the year (with two Argentinians), what were the World Rugby awards like?

It was a bit too flash for me, I think. But it was unreal, the venue. I got to watch the World Cup final as well, which was epic, my first All Blacks game, so it was one to remember, even though the boys didn’t get the job done.

It’s now been more than a decade since you guys have had that ‘All Blacks’ name attached to the sevens team, is there still some confusion overseas?

Yeah, definitely, fans around the world see the All Blacks logo and think we’re the 15s team. Sometimes we claim it, sometimes we say, ‘Nah, nah, nah, we’re just the sevens team’, but it’s still pretty wicked to be called the All Blacks and I guess we’re pretty proud of it.

What is the best place to tour, then? Of course, the great city of Hamilton is now off the circuit...

I know, I’m gutted [about Hamilton], so is my family, eh, it’s like the only time our families can come watch. But it is what it is.

I quite enjoy Vancouver, it seems a pretty wicked city, we usually have quite a good night after as well. What’s that club again... I’ve got Brady [Rush] sitting next to me dressed up as a Ninja Turtle [he’s a special human being that one, so we let him do what he wants to do], but he can’t remember either. It’s probably a sign of a good night, actually, that we can’t remember.

Who is the worst tourist among the All Blacks Sevens?

Brady Rush. We’re good mates. He’s just a grub, eh. Wears the V undies – bit of a throwback – has his shirt and pants off all the time, it’s just not really nice to look at.

1 NEWS New Zealand sevens head coach Tomasi Cama got to the top via hard work and a high rugby IQ – now he's leading the team's preparations into Paris.

New coach Tomasi Cama sounds as if he’s a bit of a prankster, too?

I’ve heard some stories about when he was playing, but now he tries to get the boys to do them for him so he doesn’t get in trouble.

He’s real into room-flipping, trying to get people’s cards and then getting the boys to flip their room upside down. I’ve been on the receiving end, which is annoying as – clothes everywhere, sometimes in the shower with it turned on, you have to do your washing and what not. It’s all go.

Kurt Baker was infamous for those nude photos in the sheds with the team after a tournament win. No-one’s taken over that mantle after his retirement this time last year?

We haven’t eh, that’s a real Kurt Baker thing, I don’t know if anyone will replace it. We’ll have to see if we get a win in Dubai.

What’s your pump-up song to get you in the mood to play?

I’ve got a go-to – it’s called Crown Mix [by Kiwi DJ Fairbrother]. You know the ‘There is nothing like a Crown’ [forklift jingle], and then it just drops into a nice little [beat], it gets the heart going. We’ve got a group of us that are into it.

Sevens is renowned for its brutal fitness training regimes. What’s the toughest drill?

Probably the bronco – pretty standard test among rugby, but after our bronco we usually have to go into a seven on seven game. After the bronco you’re usually pretty cooked, and then you’ve got to get the ball skills going, so that’s pretty tough. But the boys here love it.

Andrew Knewstubb has just run a 4:12, which isn’t too bad coming back from two ACLs, and when he finishes he looks pretty fresh, too, which is pretty wicked.

I haven’t done one in a while, I was in NPC so I missed out, which I was absolutely gutted about. I think my best was a 4:17, but I’ve put on a couple of kgs since then, so I’m unsure if I’d be able to get that again.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Leroy Carter made a big name for himself on the World Series circuit last season.

What’s your cheat food?

KFC, definitely. The Wicked Box – get stuck into a couple of those.

After Dubai and Cape Town you have a seven-week break till the next tournament, so you’ll enoy some time off?

We get a good break, come back on the 3rd, so still training by ourselves, but I’ll probably be heading down to Gisborne to go to Rhythm and Vines. So I’ll have a good time down there, then back into it.