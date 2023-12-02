Sarah Hirini saves Black Ferns Sevens from shock defeat to South Africa

Captain Sarah Hirni has spared the Black Ferns Sevens from a shock defeat to South Africa in their opening game of the revamped World Series in Dubai on Saturday.

On a stunning 36-match winning run on the circuit, the defending champion New Zealanders looked anything but the world beaters of last season, but had their inspirational skipper to thank for edging them to a thrilling 19-14 win, after she not only came up with a turnover penalty on her own line, but soon later then also soared 70 metres for a try just prior to the fulltime siren.

Up against a South African side competing for the first time as one of the core nations on the series – they only featured in one tournament last year – Cory Sweeney’s team made a scrappy start, dropping ball and allowing their unfancied opponents to camp in their half.

South Africa duly opened the scoring when Nadine Roos crashed over in the fourth minute and added a good conversion, too, and while Mahina Paul scored a great 65-metre try to pull back the margin, a Jorja Miller drop handed the Africans another shot, and though Mathrin Simmers was crunched in a tackle, she managed a great pop pass for Maria Tshiremba to race away for an 80-metre score, and a surprise 14-5 halftime lead.

It was unfamiliar territory for the women in black, who had trailed at the break just three times in their 42 matches last season.

They were handed a leg-up when Tshiremba was yellow-carded for slowing down a quick-tap penalty, and though Jazmin Felix-Hotham profited with her first touch of the ball, the dropping of a simple pass by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe then had them back under huge pressure as South Africa kicked and chased downfield.

Anthony Kwan/AP Sarah Hirini came up trumps in a big way for the Black Ferns Sevens in their Dubai tournament opener. (File photo)

But desperate on defence, with time ticking away, it was Hirini who came up trumps in getting over the ball at a ruck to win a relieving penalty. She wasn’t done there, the cool-headed leader, tapping and going, and then soon charging up the middle of the park in support, to scorch away for the match-winner.

The Ferns’ next match is against Great Britain, at 10.05pm (NZ time), before they round out pool play at 2.35am Sunday against Fiji.

Meanwhile, fellow defending series champions the All Blacks Sevens also did not have things their own way in a hard-fought 26-21 first-up win against Canada.

The Canadians had finished 14th on the standings last season, and won a playoff to secure the 12th and final spot in the trimmed down new circuit, but kept the white-wearing Kiwi side very honest.

So much so that while Scott Curry opened the scoring in the first minute, NZ were down 14-12 at the break, and 21-12 with less than three minutes to play.

But cue Curry to surge down the left touch for his double, then, after Lachlan Kratz dropped the ball cold on an attack on his side of halfway, Tepaea Cook-Savage’s fancy footwork set up Fehi Fineanganofo to run in to finally have their side back in front.

Canada still had a shot with time up, but conceded a free-kick when their lineout throw was adjudged to have deliberately been thrown within the five metres, and, like the South African women, they had to be content with a bonus point – a new introduction in this new SVNS competition, only for losses by seven or less.

The All Blacks Sevens face Samoa next, at 12.20am Sunday, and finish pool play against South Africa, at 5.34am.