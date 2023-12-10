All Blacks Sevens scrape into Cape Town quarterfinals after shock loss to Canada

Sione Molia and his All Blacks Sevens side have scraped into the quarterfinals of the Cape Town World Series event.

The All Blacks Sevens have other results to thank for keeping them alive in the second leg of the World Series after a forgettable opening day in Cape Town.

The Kiwi men’s side, who finished third in last weekend’s opening round in Dubai, are through to the quarterfinals, but only by the skin of their teeth, progressing as the second-best third-placed side in the three-pool format.

That was on the back of a shock 19-7 loss to Canada first up on Saturday night (NZ time), which, while backed up by a convincing 35-5 win over Australia, was then followed by a 21-14 defeat to Samoa.

Leroy Carter scored a hat-trick in what was a stunning 35-0 first-half effort against the Aussies, which would no doubt have been fueled by new coach Tomasi Cama’s words ringing in their ears after they had fluffed their lines in their opener.

New Zealand were on an 11-match winning streak against Canada, dating back to 2017, and though they were given a scare by them in their Dubai opener last weekend, where they were able to prevail 26-21, there was no such escape this time.

How crucial, then, Scott Curry’s final-minute consolation try (and Tepaea Cook-Savage’s conversion) in the final pool game against Samoa – who had already suffered two heavy defeats – which garnered NZ a bonus point (introduced this season for teams losing by seven or less).

That’s because, while it then left the Kiwis third in Pool C, it had them on four competition points, so despite Great Britain’s subsequent Pool A win over the United States, the Brits were only able to finish on three.

The All Blacks Sevens will face Ireland in the quarterfinals, at 9.56pm Sunday (NZT) after last season’s eighth-ranked side, who finished fifth last weekend, stunned hosts South Africa – last weekend’s tournament victors – 14-12 to top Pool A.

The Blitzboks will have a quarterfinal matchup against Australia, who, despite their big loss to NZ, went on to top their pool. The other last-eight matchups will see Argentina take on Canada, and Fiji do battle with France.

Meanwhile, it was a much more straightforward passage to the quarterfinals for the Black Ferns Sevens, who would not have been short on motivation following their Dubai disappointment where Australia broke their 41-match record winning run in the final, and who had injured skipper Sarah Hirini watching on from home nursing a knee injury, on her birthday, no less.

SKY SPORT Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was back to her best in the Black Ferns Sevens' opener in Cape Town.

And the Kiwi women duly got underway in fine fashion, as Portia Woodman-Wickliffe sent a reminder of her pace and power, putting on a thumping first-minute tackle and producing a two-try blitz to help lead her side to a 37-5 first-up win over Great Britain.

Cory Sweeney’s side then had a sterner test against Brazil, prevailing 22-12, then while they found themselves behind 7-0 against Ireland a couple of minutes from halftime, they managed to go to the break up 14-7, and go on with the job in a 33-7 victory.

That sees them go up against the best third-placed side – Canada – in the quarterfinals, at 9.06pm Sunday.

Australia, on the back of their Dubai triumph, look in ominous touch again, with a +113 differential in pool play, and will face Ireland in the quarters, while Great Britain do battle with the United States, and, like in the men’s event, France square off with Fiji.